New Delhi: Encrypted messaging app Telegram has started rolling out an update that brings with it several new features, including interactive emoji and read receipts in groups. Users can select from eight themes, which apply to the chat for both users. The themes gradient message bubbles, have animated backgrounds, and unique background patterns. Telegram 8.0 Update Brings Unlimited Live Streams, Flexible Forwarding, Trending Stickers & More Features.

They also have a day and night mode for each theme, GSMArena reported on Tuesday. The update also adds interactive emoji. When you send one of the select animated emojis in chat, you can now tap on it to initiate a full-screen animation.

Introducing per-chat themes, interactive emoji with screen effects for both partners, read receipts in groups and live stream recording. https://t.co/Bn3COJO2cT — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) September 20, 2021

This is then visible to you or anyone else who's also present in chat at the moment. The animations are also accompanied by vibrations. The third new feature is to read receipts in groups. Users in small groups can now select a message you sent and see who else in the group has seen it.

The company said it will keep this record only for seven days from when the message was sent. Lastly, admins of groups can now also record live streams. When a live stream is happening, admins can use the record feature and save part or whole of the stream for viewing in the group after the stream has ended. The update is now available across all the platforms where Telegram is available.

