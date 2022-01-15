Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and J Ashok Kumar, Secretary, Industries & Tourism, Government of Goa at the Goa Week inauguration ceremony at India Pavilion, EXPO2020 held yesterday.

Dubai [UAE], January 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The state of Goa is ready to showcase its tourism prowess and business opportunities available in the state to global investors during its participation at India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai.

The state's floor was inaugurated yesterday by J Ashok Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, Sports & Youth Affairs, Tourism, Industries Trade & Commerce, Handicrafts Textile & Coir, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary - Revenue, Information Technology, Labour & Employment and Swetika Sachan, Director, Directorate of Industries, Government of Goa at the India Pavilion Dubai EXPO2020.

Inaugurating the state's floor, J Ashok Kumar said, "The state of Goa is proud to be a part of the EXPO2020. The state looks forward to this opportunity to showcase its vibrant culture and invite investors to explore our major focus sectors such as Agro & Food Processing, IT & Knowledge-based Industry, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, and Tourism."

Sanjay Kumar said, "IT is a main area of thrust in the state. We have progressive policies such as the IT Policy 2017, and the Start-up Policy, 2021 with attractive incentive packages. We have also developed a new Electronic Manufacturing Cluster where plots of varying sizes are available for allotment."

Swetika Sachan, CEO, Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board said, "I look forward to connecting with the Goan diaspora of the region and discuss the investment potential of the state. IPB is the single window agency of Goa, and we are here to offer the desired support to those looking to Goa for their next investment."

Goa will be making a strong pitch to the global investors by showcasing its business capabilities along with its tradition and culture through a series of events exhibiting opportunities across key focus sectors including Education, Tourism, Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Agro-based and Food Processing Industries and Aviation, Aerospace and Defence among others.

On the Goa inaugural event, Tadu Mamu, Consul - Press, Information, Culture & Labour, said, "Goa is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in India and one of the upcoming investment destinations offering great opportunities. The Goa Week at India Pavilion will host various business meetings and cultural events showcasing the prowess of the state across different sectors."

The Goa week will also see industry-specific expert sessions, roundtable discussions, B2B & G2G meetings along with cultural performances by renowned artists and Goan Band.

Goa is the smallest state in the country with a rich heritage, serene atmosphere and well-developed infrastructure. Goa's economic growth is driven by the strong performance of its industrial sectors such as tourism, fishing, agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

Tourism is the backbone of the state's economy, with 40 per cent of the population directly or indirectly dependent on it. The state has recently framed a new tourism policy to offer a uniquely Goan experience to visitors by presenting a versatile concoction of historic, natural, ethnic, cultural locations and attractions.

The Goa week will conclude on 20th January 2022.

