Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: This December, step into a world where design meets purpose and creativity cools the planet. The Godrej Enterprises Group Campus in Vikhroli is all set to transform into a buzzing hub of art, innovation, and sustainable living as Conscious Collective, by Godrej Design Lab returns for its third edition, open to the public from December 12-14, 2025, with an exclusive preview night on December 11.

This year's theme, 'Reclaiming Cool - Beating the Heat, Together', brings the focus to one of our most pressing climate challenges, which is extreme heat. As temperatures soar, 'cool' is no longer a luxury; it's a right, a necessity, and an act of climate justice.

Expect a power-packed line-up of leading voices shaping the future of sustainable design and urban living- from architects and urban planners like Diana Kellogg, Nuru Karim, Samira Rathod, Sheila Sri Prakash, Sameep Padora, Michael Pawlyn, and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, to startups redefining materials and energy solutions.

Over three unforgettable days, Conscious Collective will blend immersive experiences with action-driven ideas like

- Conversations and workshops led by global architects, artists, and changemakers.

- Intriguing installations by CEEW, WRI, RPG Foundation, Godrej Archives, Bandana Jain, Ar. Puran Kumar, and more.

- An immersive experience by tech artist, Lake Heckaman on the impact of heatwaves on India's coasts.

- A conscious marketplace featuring brands like Baro Market, I Was A Sari, Rida Wellness, Channapatna Toys, Bowen, Vapasee, Bombay Paperie and more

- Performances and culinary pop-ups from Mumbai's most loved food destinations, including the iconic Worli Koliwadas to the popular Stranger's Choir and NCPA.

- Key partners include conscious brands such as Ed-A-MAMMA, EMotorad among others

Because sustainability doesn't have to be serious -- it can be sensory, social, and deeply fun.

So, whether you're an architect, artist, interior designer, climate advocate, or simply someone who wants to live more mindfully -- this is your invitation to reimagine a cooler planet and make a difference!

Book your slot today -- and be part of the movement that's designing a cooler tomorrow.

Dates: 11-14 December 2025Venue: Godrej Campus, Vikhroli, MumbaiRegister: in.bookmyshow.com/events/conscious-collective-2025/ET00470025?webview=true

Since 1897, the Godrej Enterprises Group (which includes Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates) has contributed significantly to India's journey of economic growth. From the world's first patented springless lock, and safes to pioneering Indian made typewriters, refrigerators, the ubiquitous steel almirah, the conglomerate has also paved the way for the growth of key sectors like aerospace, energy, and security.

Today, the Godrej Enterprises Group, has a presence across 5 continents with a market-leading presence across its consumer facing and nation building businesses. GEG comprises of aerospace, aviation, defence, motor solutions, energy solutions, locks & security, advanced engineering, real estate, intralogistics, consumer durables, furniture, vending, and Information Technology.

