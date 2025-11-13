Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Veteran Bollywood actor Darmendra, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on November 10, 2025, was discharged on Wednesday (November 12). Fans across the nation are praying for the legendary actor's speedy recovery. Amid this, his wife and actress Hema Malini opened up about the emotional turmoil their family has been going through during this time. Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, Shifted Home for Further Care.

Hema Malini Shares Health Update on Dharmendra

Dharmendra has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital and is currently being treated at his home. His wife, Hema Malini, has now shared a health update on the veteran actor and also revealed that their kids are "sleepless" but are relieved that he is out of the hospital.

In a conversation with journalist Subhash K Jha, Hema Malini said, "It has not been an easy time for me. Dharam ji's health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can't afford to be weak. too many responsibilities. But yes, I am happy he's back home. We are relieved he is out of the hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki to sab upar wale ke haath mein hai." (Everything else is in the hands of the almighty).

How Will Dharmendra Be Treated at Home

Previously, Dr Pratit Samdani, who has been treating Dharmendra at the Breach Candy Hospital, told PTI, "Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital at around 7:30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home." The veteran actor's family had also released a statement requesting privacy and assuring fans about his recovery. Karan Johar Speaks Out for Deol Family; Urges Media to Respect Their Privacy Amid Sunny Deol’s Outburst (View Post).

Amitabh Bachchan Meets Dharmendra After His Discharge

After Dharmendra’s discharge from the hospital, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan paid a visit to his dear friend and Sholay co-star’s residence to inquire about his well-being. A video of Big B driving himself to meet Dharmendra went viral on social media. Fans were amazed by the agility of the 83-year-old actor and called it a testament to the friendship between Jai and Veeru.

