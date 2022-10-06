New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/SRV): Vibe Realty Private Limited (VRPL), a realty venture by Gopal Sarda announced the successful completion of its first year in the Real Estate business.

Incorporated in Sep 2021, Vibe Realty was created to set new standards of excellence in the development of providing top-quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments in Mumbai, Pune, and the Rest of Maharashtra. The company capturing increasing mindshare and market through innovations in the field of Design, Technology, Quality, and Before time delivery of services.

Also Read | 1ST ODI. WICKET! 15.6: Aiden Markram 0 B Kuldeep Yadav, South Africa 71/3 – Latest Tweet by BCCI.

Within a short span of time, the Group has taken up 7 projects under its Capital to Consumer (C2C)/Development Management (DM) model with mandates from developers of various sizes across geographies. The projects are at real estate hotspots of Kharadi, Baner, Phursungi, and Saswad road in Pune, Andheri East in Mumbai, and Paithan road in Aurangabad. Aurangabad project is successfully sold and exited in record 8 months, much ahead of the committed timeline of 18 months. Another highlight of Vibe's growing brand reach is a project at Phursungi Pune. Here Vibe sold 200 Plus units during the period of six months from its entry and the momentum is still on. After taking over this project, Vibe not only doubled the sales velocity of the project but at the same time was able to achieve higher sales prices than in previous periods.

The Company also has a separate development silo and has built a strong pipeline of 3-4 projects under an outright purchase and JV/JD structures located in Mumbai and Pune which are under various stages of due diligence. The company expects the acquisition and subsequent notable launches of these projects in the coming quarters. The company is also looking to add another 7-8 projects to its C2C services model before September 2023.

Also Read | Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature: French Writer Annie Ernaux Awarded International Prize for 'Courage and Clinical Acuity' of Her Often Autobiographical Work.

Commenting on Vibe Realty's first anniversary, Gopal Sarda, Founder, and Managing Director said, "We are excited to announce the successful completion of the first year of our venture, which is a culmination of our passion for the real estate business. We are seven projects and over 75 Vibeians strong. I would like to personally thank all our business partners, associates, and employees who have given their best to make us firmly stand on our feet during the first year itself. It was an exhilarating debut and a great start for the Group as we are on the path of becoming a profitable venture in a short span of time." He further added, "Vibe Realty is committed to achieving a meaningful position in Indian Real Estate Development in the coming times. This is just a stepping stone in our journey and team Vibe is geared up to significantly scale up in the coming years and deliver substantial value to all our stakeholders."

Vibe Realty is a new-age real estate development and services company that strongly believes a home is not just a square foot to live in, but a canvas where aspirations and dreams are fulfilled. The company aims to create landmark addresses that meet international standards along with carrying the values of the organization. The Vibe Realty delivers comfortable homes along with providing solutions to the pragmatic needs of homeowners with attention to detail. The company not just promises to deliver a world-class lifestyle, but also completes every project on time with perfection.

Started as a Real Estate Advisory firm, Vibe Services is a sister concern of Vibe Realty and has in-house strength in Land Acquisition & Structuring, Marketing and Brand Evolution, Digital, Tech, Sales Contracting, CRM Services, Project Planning, and Financial Management.

Vibe Realty has built a robust infrastructure with offices in Mumbai and Pune. The company comprises a strong team of 75 Vibeians across all corporate functions. VRPL has highly enthusiastic and experienced functional leaders with each having over a decade of experience across the best Real Estate organizations in India. Its corporate headquarter is located at One BKC, Mumbai.

Gopal Sarda is a founder of Vibe Realty and Ex-Group CEO of Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. Sarda has been a key speaker in the form of a 'Thought Leader' presenting insights and being quoted on the latest trends in the sector at several forums, panel discussions, print publications, and social media forums. He has been personally recognized among 'Asia's Greatest Leaders 2017' by Asia's Greatest Leaders in 2017, 'Young Achiever of the Year by Realty Plus in 2017, 'And CEO of the year 2018' by the Asian HR Leadership Awards in 2018. Sarda has a proven track record of getting capital allocation right, structuring unique deals, generating strong returns, and envisioning & executing long-term blueprints.

In the last few years, when the realty sector faced challenging times, Sarda's leadership and 360-degree business approach comprising robust sales-marketing processes, stable financial strategies, and focused project execution, made his past organization outperform its competitors. A people's leader likes to spend time with colleagues, learn from their perspectives, uplift them, and help them grow, be it professionally or personally. Sarda is one such true leader with the right vision.

For more details, visit https://theviberealty.com

For further information, please contact: info@theviberealty.com 022-68452003

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)