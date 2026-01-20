Actor Kartik Aaryan is reportedly in advanced discussions to headline a new mythological action-adventure film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The collaboration follows the critical success of Bhat’s 2024 ultra-violent thriller Kill, which earned international acclaim for its high-octane choreography and direction. Did Kartik Aaryan Return INR 15 Crore From ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Fee Amid Box Office Failure? Here’s What We Know.

According to the latest reports, the upcoming project is being envisioned as a large-scale commercial venture that aims to blend traditional Indian roots with a modern cinematic experience.

Kartik Aaryan To Join Hands With Nikhil Nagesh Bhat?

The potential partnership between Kartik Aaryan and Nikhil Bhat has generated significant buzz within the industry. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "Kartik Aaryan has been offered a one-of-a-kind film by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It is an action-adventure film rooted in Indian mythology. Kartik has been excited about this film as the subject is commercial, novel and has the potential to resonate with not just classes but also the masses."

The report further notes that Aaryan was particularly impressed by Bhat’s work on Kill and views him as a "director to watch out for." If the deal is finalised, Aaryan is expected to "sign on the dotted line very soon."

Kartik Aaryan's 2026 Slate

This mythological project would join an already busy 2026 schedule for the actor. Aaryan is currently preparing for Naagzilla, a fantasy-comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In that film, he portrays a shape-shifting serpent alongside Ravi Kishan and Sreeleela.

Additionally, Aaryan is slated to lead an untitled musical saga directed by Anurag Basu. That project, produced by T-Series, is expected to begin filming in the first half of 2026, further diversifying the actor's portfolio across fantasy, romance, and now, mythological action. ‘Naagzilla’: Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Supernatural Comedy Film Not Pushed, Actor To Wrap Shoot by February 2026 – Reports.

Kartik Aaryan's latest release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panda,y underperformed at the box office. The Sameer Vidwans directorial arrived in the theatres on Christmas 2025 and was sidelined by the thundering box office run of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

