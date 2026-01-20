New Delhi, January 20: As India prepares for its 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday, January 26, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed that President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The ceremony, which marks the anniversary of the Indian Constitution coming into effect, remains the centrepiece of the national celebrations. Following the unfurling of the Tricolour, the President will receive the traditional 21-gun salute, officially commencing the grand Republic Day parade that showcases India's military prowess and cultural diversity.

What Is the Constitutional Tradition?

In accordance with established Indian protocol, the President of India performs the honours on Republic Day. This differs from Independence Day (August 15), where the Prime Minister hoists the flag at the Red Fort. Unfurling vs Hoisting: Understanding the National Flag Protocol Ahead of Republic Day 2026.

The distinction is rooted in constitutional roles: the President, as the Head of State, represents the republic and its constitution on January 26. Conversely, the Prime Minister, as the Head of Government, leads the celebrations on Independence Day to mark the political transition from colonial rule to self-governance.

Key Highlights for the 2026 Republic Day Ceremony

The 2026 ceremony will see several notable features accompanying the flag unfurling:

The National Anthem: The flag unfurling is timed to coincide with the start of the National Anthem, played by the military band.

The 21-Gun Salute: This salute is performed using indigenous 105mm Indian Field Guns, replacing the vintage British-era 25-pounder guns as part of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.

Flower Shower: Indian Air Force helicopters will shower flower petals over the audience and the marching contingents immediately following the anthem.

Who Are the Chief Guests for Republic Day 2026

In a historic diplomatic move, India has invited the top two leaders of the European Union to be the Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2026. António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will jointly represent the EU at the grand parade on Kartavya Path. This marks the first time that the dual leadership of the European Union has been invited together for the occasion, signalling a significant deepening of the India-EU Strategic Partnership. Republic Day Parade 2026: Nearly 10,000 Special Guests, Including Spouses, Invited to Witness Parade at Kartavya Path.

Republic Day Parade 2026: January 26 Morning Timeline

The Republic Day events follow a precise minute-by-minute protocol. While the military parade is the main attraction, the morning begins with solemn tributes.

07:00 AM: Entry gates open for ticket holders and special guests. Attendees are advised to arrive early to clear multi-tier security checks.

09:30 AM: The parade officially commences with the Prime Minister laying a wreath at the National War Memorial to honour fallen soldiers.

10:15 AM: Arrival of President Droupadi Murmu and the Chief Guests (EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen) at the saluting base.

10:30 AM: The President unfurls the National Flag, followed by the National Anthem and the traditional 21-gun salute using indigenous field guns.

10:35 AM - 12:00 PM: The 90-minute parade rolls down Kartavya Path, featuring the "Battle Array" display, 30 cultural tableaux, and a grand flypast by 29 aircraft.

Viewing and Broadcast Information for Republic Day Parade

For those not attending the Republic Day parade in person at Kartavya Path, the government has arranged extensive digital and television coverage to ensure wide participation.

Live Telecast: Coverage begins at 09:00 AM on all Doordarshan (DD) channels.

Streaming: The parade will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channels of the President of India, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), and the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Radio: All India Radio (AIR) will provide live commentary in multiple regional languages.

Public Advisories and Restrictions

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a special advisory for the parade day. Movement of general traffic will be restricted between Vijay Chowk and India Gate from 10:15 AM to 12:30 PM. Commuters are encouraged to use the Delhi Metro, though certain stations near the parade route, like Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat, may have restricted entry/exit points during the morning hours.

