Thiruvananthapuram, January 20: The Kerala Lottery Result 3 PM for the Sthree Sakthi SS-503 Lottery will be announced today, January 20, 2026. Participants eagerly awaiting the Kerala Lottery Result Today Live can check the winning numbers for a chance to win the INR 1 crore jackpot, along with other cash prizes. Sthree Sakthi SS-503 Lottery Results and winning numbers will be announced at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The live draw will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, at 3 PM. The complete Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2026 for Sthree Sakthi SS-503 Lottery Result will be published immediately after the draw. Winners can refer to the Kerala Lottery Today Winning Result and the official Kerala State Lottery 2026 Results to confirm their ticket numbers. The top prizes include INR 75 lakh for the first prize, INR 30 lakh for the second prize, and INR 5 lakh for the third prize. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 20, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Prize Structure and Claim Process

The Sthree Sakthi lottery features a multi-tiered prize structure designed to reward numerous participants. Beyond the top three prizes, there are consolation prizes of INR 8,000 for tickets matching the first prize number but with a different series, as well as prizes for fourth, fifth, and sixth tiers, ranging from INR 1,000 down to INR 100. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-38 Lottery Result of 19.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Winners are advised to verify their tickets against the official results and claim their prizes within 30 days of the draw date. Claims for prizes exceeding INR 5,000 must be submitted to the Director of State Lotteries or a District Lottery Office, along with valid identification and the original winning ticket. Prizes are subject to government tax deductions as per prevailing regulations.

Established in 1967, the Kerala State Lotteries Department holds the distinction of being India's first lottery department. Its primary objective is to generate revenue for the state exchequer, which is then utilised to fund various public welfare projects and social security schemes.

