Mumbai, January 20: The gold market in Mumbai witnessed a significant rally today, January 20, as the gold rate scaled fresh lifetime highs. Continuing a robust bullish trend seen throughout the start of the year, 24-karat gold rose to INR 1,48,370 per 10 grams, marking a daily increase of approximately INR 2,130 from the previous day. Similarly, 22-karat gold, widely used for jewellery, reached INR 1,36,000 per 10 grams. Market analysts attribute this surge to a combination of heightened geopolitical tensions and a weakening US dollar, which has driven investors toward safe-haven assets.

Gold Rate in Mumbai Today, January 20

Prices in the Mumbai retail market saw uniform gains across all purities today. Below are the current rates per 10 grams:

24-Karat Gold (Pure): INR 1,48,370 (Up from INR 1,46,240)

22-Karat Gold (Standard): INR 1,36,000 (Up from INR 1,34,050) Gold Rate Today, January 20, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Seven-Day Price Trend of Gold (Per 10 Grams)

The last week has been characterised by aggressive upward momentum, with the yellow metal gaining nearly 3.5% in just seven days.

Date 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Change Trend Jan 20 INR 1,48,370 INR 1,36,000 +INR 2,130 Jan 19 INR 1,46,240 INR 1,34,050 +INR Jan 18 INR 1,43,780 INR 1,31,800 Neutral (Sunday) Jan 17 INR 1,43,780 INR 1,31,800 +₹380 (Steady) Jan 16 INR 1,43,440 INR 1,31,450 -₹220 (Consolidation) Jan 15 INR 1,43,620 INR 1,32,650 -₹380 (Profit Booking) Jan 14 INR 1,44,000 INR 1,32,000 +₹1,470 (Breakout)

Factors Driving the Rally

The sudden jump in the third week of January is largely linked to international macroeconomic cues. Global spot gold prices are currently eyeing the $4,700 per ounce mark. Domestically, the rally has been further fueled by "wedding season" demand, as families look to secure gold amidst fears of even higher prices in the coming months.

Market Outlook for Investors

For retail buyers, the current volatility presents a challenge. While some are opting to wait for a technical correction or "dip", others are buying digital gold or small denominations to hedge against the rapid price escalation. Additionally, silver has followed a similar trajectory, recently crossing the historic inr 3 lakh per kg milestone in the Mumbai market, underscoring a broader rally in precious metals.

