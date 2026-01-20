Mumbai, January 20: The gold rates across India have witnessed a significant surge on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, reaching historic new heights. The rapid escalation is primarily attributed to heightened geopolitical tensions regarding Greenland and international market volatility following recent US policy shifts.

As of this morning, the price for 24-karat gold in the national capital has climbed to approximately INR 1,46,400 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold is retailing at INR 1,34,210. This represents a sharp increase from rates seen just weeks ago, as the "runaway rally" in the bullion market continues to surprise investors and traders alike. Gold Rate Today, January 19, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, January 20, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,34,210 INR 1,46,400 Mumbai INR 1,34,060 INR 1,46,250 Chennai INR 1,34,510 INR 1,46,740 Ahmedabad INR 1,31,850 INR 1,43,830 Kolkata INR 1,34,060 INR 1,46,250 Bengaluru INR 1,34,060 INR 1,46,250 Hyderabad INR 1,34,060 INR 1,46,250 Jaipur INR 1,34,210 INR 1,46,400 Pune INR 1,34,060 INR 1,46,250 Noida INR 1,34,210 INR 1,46,400 Gurugram INR 1,34,210 INR 1,46,400 Ghaziabad INR 1,34,210 INR 1,46,400 Lucknow INR 1,34,210 INR 1,46,400 Bhopal INR 1,31,850 INR 1,43,830 Jodhpur INR 1,34,210 INR 1,46,400 Srinagar INR 1,34,210 INR 1,46,400

Why Are Gold Rates Rising Today?

The current rally is driven by a "perfect storm" of economic and political factors:

Geopolitical Tensions: International friction surrounding territorial claims (specifically Greenland) has sent investors rushing toward gold as a safe-haven asset.

International friction surrounding territorial claims (specifically Greenland) has sent investors rushing toward gold as a safe-haven asset. Currency Fluctuations: The Indian Rupee's performance against the US Dollar remains a critical factor in determining the landed cost of gold in the domestic market.

The Indian Rupee's performance against the US Dollar remains a critical factor in determining the landed cost of gold in the domestic market. Safe-Haven Demand: Amidst global uncertainty, institutional investors are recalibrating their portfolios, favoring bullion over more volatile equity markets. Gold Rate Today, January 18, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market analysts suggest that while the current momentum is bullish, the market is entering "overbought" territory. Technical indicators like the RSI (Relative Strength Index) are nearing 70, suggesting that a period of consolidation or minor profit-booking might occur in the coming days. However, with the Union Budget 2026 on the horizon, any potential changes in gold import duties will be the next major trigger for price movement.

