Noida, January 20: As the anger and outrage over the tragic death of a Noida techie continues to build up, the police on Tuesday intensified their action and arrested a builder cum developer for alleged criminal negligence. The arrest was made by the Knowledge Park police station officials, who were on the hunt for a builder named in an FIR lodged after the demise of a Noida-based software engineer, who died after his car plunged into a pit, dug for the construction of a basement in Sector 150, Noida.

The Noida police had lodged an FIR against two real estate developers after Yuvraj's death and launched a probe into negligence and lack of public safeguards at the accident site. Noida Techie Death: CEO Lokesh M Removed, SIT Formed on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s Orders To Probe Software Engineer Yuvraj Mehta’s Death.

Noida Builder Arrested After Techie’s Tragic Death

VIDEO | Noida techie death case: Police on Tuesday arrested Abhay Kumar, director of MZ Wiztown Planners, one of the two companies booked for culpable homicide due to negligence. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Y2HJi2w0VK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2026

The 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta saw a tragic end to his life last Friday, as he died after drowning in an excavated land filled with water. While returning from the office in Gurugram, he failed to steer his car amid dense fog, collided with a drainage boundary, and fell into a deep ditch filled with water. The young boy screamed for help but died, apparently because of the administration’s inefficiency and indifference. This prompted a wave of anger and outcry from the family members as well as the residents.

According to reports, the arrested accused Abhay Kumar is the director of Wiztown Planning Private Limited and was the police scanner, after the techie’s demise, for alleged negligence at the construction site. The builder will be produced before a court, where the police are likely to seek his custody for interrogation. What Caused Noida Techie Yuvraj Mehta’s Death?

The police will also probe the criminal antecedents of the arrested builder, as reports suggest that the latter owes a huge outstanding amount to the Noida Authority. The ill-fated incident happened on the night of January 17, as Mehta’s SUV plunged into a water-filled ditch after ramming into the brittle drainage wall. The commercial site had no warning signage and no barricades to prevent any mishap, despite a similar incident having happened 15 days ago.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the accident, to investigate the circumstances leading to the engineer’s death and also fix the accountability on the ‘erring’ builders and alleged officials’ ‘apathy’. Yuvraj's autopsy confirmed that he died due to asphyxiation and subsequent cardiac arrest, said reports.

