New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The government is focusing on high tech and high growth product segment to achieve Textile 2030 vision, Pabitra Margherita the Minister of State (MoS) for Textile said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

While replying to the questions in the lower house, MoS said, the government is leveraging large scale plug and play infrastructure, keeping sustainability at the core, while ensuring large-scale livelihood opportunities.

Also Read | TikTok Ban April 5: Donald Trump To Consider Final Proposal Related to ByteDance's Short-Form Video App Ahead of Deadline To Find Non-Chinese Buyer, Says Report.

The government's initiatives are providing impetus to traditional sectors including handloom and handicrafts and becoming Atma-nirbhar in raw material value chain by implementing various schemes/initiatives across the country, he added.

The major schemes/initiatives include PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks Scheme which seeks to create a modern, integrated , world class textile infrastructure; Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme focusing on Man Made Fibre (MMF) Fabric.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill: Muslim Women in Bhopal Extends Support for Bill, Burst Firecrackers (Watch Video).

Ministry of Textiles is also implementing National Handicrafts Development Programme and Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme for promotion of handicraft artisans.

Under these schemes, support is provided for marketing, skill development, cluster development, direct benefit to artisans, infrastructure and technology support etc.

The textile industry is one of the largest sources of employment generation in the country, employing over 45 million people directly. A total of 35,874 USD million exports of Textiles & Apparel including Handicrafts were reported during 2023-24.

A successful Global Mega Textile Event BHARAT TEX 2025 was organized in February, 2025 by Textile Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and supported by the Ministry of Textiles to showcase, India's prowess as a premier textile manufacturing hub, encompassing the entire value chain from raw materials to finished products.

The event highlighted diversity and richness of Indian textiles, while emphasising the industry's manufacturing strength, global competitiveness as well as its commitment to sustainability and circularity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)