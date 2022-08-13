Governor of Jharkhand, Ramesh Bais lighting the lamp with other dignitaries at the launch of RU-IETE-CyberPeace Centre of Excellence (CoE)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Research in Cyber domain, Diploma courses on CyberSecurity and CyberSecurity Entrepreneurship will now be available on the premises of Ranchi University, Jharkhand.

To promote the initiatives of the State Government and establish a close and continuing interaction for exploring areas of mutual cooperation in the field of CyberPeace, CyberSecurity Research, Capacity Building, Policy and Advocacy along with other facilities. CyberPeace Council, Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) and Ranchi University have entered into a strategic collaboration to work together for addressing the Global skill-shortage of 3.5 million CyberSecurity experts. The partnership will work towards the state-wide shortage of cyber experts by training students through Diploma courses in CyberSecurity.

Also Read | Karnataka: BJP Urges Congress MLA Priyank Kharge To Apologise to Women for 'Job Over Bed' Remark.

The CyberPeace Global President, Major Vineet Kumar, IETE Ranchi Ex-Chairperson KK Thakur and Ranchi University the then Vice Chancellor Dr Kamini Kumar had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 19 2022. This MoU will help set up The CyberPeace Center of Excellence, an initiative of CyberPeace at Ranchi University.

On International Youth Day, the Center of Excellence and Interdisciplinary Post Graduate Diploma in CyberSecurity course was inaugurated by His Excellency Ramesh Bais, Governor cum Chancellor of Universities of Jharkhand. The occasion was graced by Dr Ajit Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, Ranchi University, Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, CyberPeace and Niranjan Prasad, Chairman, IETE New Delhi.

Also Read | Elcryptodoc: The Best Crypto Investing Strategies.

While IETE and CyberPeace Council will be responsible to provide technical guidance to the programme, Ranchi University shall be responsible for infrastructure support including faculty support and developing a research lab for the cause.

The collaboration will encourage research in the field of CyberPeace, CyberSecurity, Cyber Defense and Internet Engineering and Governance. With lack of skilled manpower in the area of CyberSecurity defense, the collaboration aims to start new forces in concerned areas and introduce technical training to enhance skills in the said domain.

The Center of Excellence will also promote Research and Development (R&D), Cyber security entrepreneurship, innovation, design and develop indigenous software to help maintain cyber security, cyber peace and Internet standards.

The collaboration will also encourage workshops, awareness programs and internship opportunities for the students, cyber security skill development, research and development for both students and faculties.

While inaugurating the Center of Excellence, Governor of Jharkhand, Ramesh Bais said, "When hacking can be done from Jamtara, Jharkhand, then why can't efforts be made to stop it in the university located in Ranchi. I appreciate the efforts being taken by the Ranchi University and CyberPeace Foundation for the all round development of youths of the state. It gives me immense pleasure to see individuals like Major Vineet Kumar, who fights all the odds and shines like a star across the world."

The Vice Chancellor of Ranchi University, Prof. (Dr.) Ajit Kumar Sinha, while giving the welcome address, congratulated the Governor for granting permission to start new courses. The Vice-Chancellor also introduced the expansion of Ranchi University in his speech, he told how the university was started with 10 PG courses and today about 30 PGs are operated, apart from this, at present, there are about 165000 students studying in Ranchi University. Giving information, he said that he is trying to take Ranchi University further with the efforts of all and get a higher position in the UGC ranking.

Talking about the collaboration, Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, CyberPeace said, "This is like a dream come true to establish Jharkhand as a Cybersecurity hub. Jharkhand has always been known as the hot bed of cybercrimes and financial frauds. The Interdisciplinary Post-Graduate Diploma Course on CyberSecurity and the CyberPeace Center of Excellence (CoE) will help Jharkhand become a "State of the Art" hub for CyberPeace and CyberSecurity."

Giving information on behalf of IETE, Niranjan Prasad said that our institute is currently working in about 114 countries and we have tried to take an initiative regarding cyber security in Jharkhand also, under this we have signed MoU with Ranchi University and CyberPeace. We have started a diploma course, through which we will not only make the students aware about cyber security, apart from going to rural areas, we will also share information about cyber security so that awareness about cyber security spreads among the common people.

As the next steps, a Joint Committee, a Joint Expert Group and an Advisory Council will be formed for the overall administrative, academic, monitoring and review of the programme.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)