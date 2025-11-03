VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 3: Greko India today announced that it would be showcasing excellent investment opportunities for Indians in Greek real estate and subsequently the pathway to secure the Golden Visa for the European country, at the International Real Estate Expo (IREX), scheduled for November 7-8, 2025, at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

Greko India is an International real estate partner and developer that aims to strengthen partnerships and increase business opportunities between Greece & India. At the IREX, Greko India will present a curated portfolio of Golden Visa-eligible properties starting from EUR250,000 (approx. ₹2.5 crore), offering Indian investors a gateway to Greece Permanent Residency and long-term asset diversification. IREX 2025 is an international expo focused on real estate and investment immigration, including residency and citizenship by investment programs.

Visitors can interact with the Greko India at Booth No. A-17 from 11:00 am to 7:00pm on both the days, where dedicated advisors and Greek Real Estate market experts will provide personalized consultations on property investments and the Golden Visa process.

Speaking about the participation, Gaurav Wadhera, Founder & CEO, Greko India, said, "In the dynamic landscape of global residency by investment programs, understanding the subtle nuances of both legislation and market behavior is paramount. At Greko India, our dedication to the Greece Golden Visa program is structured on an active and serious commitment to specialized knowledge and careful due diligence. We maintain a profound, real-time grasp of the program's evolving legal framework, combined with deep insights into the high-yield capital region of Athens to the exclusive luxury islands. This dual expertise ensures our clients secure not just a residency permit, but a strategic, high value asset."

As Greece continues to solidify its position as a primary European investment destination, Greko India's participation in IREX 2025 - International Real Estate Expo at Le Meridien, New Delhi will be a prime opportunity to showcase its hand-picked portfolio of exclusive, Golden Visa-eligible properties that represent superior growth potential and lifestyle benefits.

We remain your trusted bridge and partner to Europe. Adding to this, Parth Wadhera, Director, Greko India, shared, "Our approach is rooted in deep research and local expertise. Every client receives valuable and structured proprietary analysis detailing location benefits, expected returns, and growth potential. With our presence at IREX, we aim to help serious investors

understand how to navigate the Greek property landscape confidently and leverage the Golden Visa for secure, high-yield investments."

"We look forward to meeting you there to discuss your vision for European residency and wealth diversification. Beyond the event, we extend a warm invitation to visit our main office. We welcome all our clients for a focused, one on one discussion and interaction at our office in the Address One by Baani on Golf Course Road, Gurugram. It is here, in a dedicated setting, that we can map out a personalized investment strategy tailored precisely to your family's future and financial goals", added Parth.

Through the Greece Golden Visa program, investors can gain permanent residency for the entire family, travel visa free across the Schengen area, access to quality healthcare and education in Europe, and a gateway to Greek citizenship after seven years of residency. There is no restriction on putting up the properties for rent. Greko India will offer customers end-to-end assistance right from selecting the property to the final permit issuance.

As part of IREX 2025, Parth will lead a special speaking session on November 7, focusing on "Strategic Investment Pathways in Greece and the Golden Visa Advantage." The session will offer attendees actionable, research-backed insights into capitalizing on Greece's growing real estate opportunities, mitigating risk through due diligence, and understanding the legislative framework for EU residency.

About Greko India:

Greko India is a pioneering firm specializing in Real estate partnerships and Developments, Brand partnerships, and international business expansion. The company offers a comprehensive gateway to Europe through the Greece Golden Visa program, enabling Indian investors and families to secure residency in Greece by investing in premium real estate.

It also aims to strengthen partnerships between India and Greece through economic and business partnerships. Greko India is also an exclusive master franchise partner for Mikel Coffee Company in India. It is dedicated to serve international quality with exceptional service and hospitality. The dual focus on lifestyle and investment highlights Greko India's commitment to foster international connections, enhancing consumer experiences, and unlocking global opportunities.

For more information, please contact:

Parth Wadhera, Greko India

9220559928

Yashoda D Sharma, Communication Casa

9810028641

