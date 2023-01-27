New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/SRV): Greylongg, an apparel enterprise focusing on French fashion-inspired clothing, recently launched its operations in India. The apparel house is a joint initiative by Nitika and Vasudha after they scoured India for its finest fabrics. In particular, they were moved by the plight of regional artisans and fabric makers.

The founding duo also absorbed the culture and traditions of different regions before solidifying their vision for Greylongg. The brand focuses on environmentally suitable materials, ethical fashion, and regional art and culture preservation while also drawing from the legacy of French clothing and translating for the Indian market.

Greylongg's greatest inspiration in the history of French fashion is Richard Paddler. This brand was founded in 1872 and makes men's Polo shirts exclusively. It was also linked to and favoured by the French royal family of the time.

"We take pride in our products, for they can be said to be a true union of sustainability and everlasting designs." When you wear our eco- and skin-friendly t-shirts, you complete the story that began in Tirupur and Ludhiana: woven by skilled weavers; designed by visionary artists from Vietnam and Bangladesh; inspired by Italy; and delivered to your door by the dedicated Greylongg team. So, come and experience this journey that has inspired so many souls, including ours. "We stride forward, taking the powerful lessons we learned from observing regional artisans, and we hope our work supports their efforts and enables them to preserve their local traditions," says Nitika.

She further explains, "The term "Greylongg" is a portmanteau created by combining "grey" and "long." Moreover, grey as a colour is a classic with a distinct but understated regality. Also, the word "long" symbolises our commitment towards creating sustainable business practises and long-term growth.

The brand puts a particular focus on ethical practices and environmental sustainability. This not only applies to the fabrics they use but also to all parts of the manufacturing and retail processes. The founders have mentioned that they plan to bring new business opportunities to regional markets and artisans. They hope this will boost the local economy in the long term and help them step up to global markets backed by reputed brands.

This is not the endpoint of Greylongg's CSR activities. They have partnered with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in India and Bangladesh. These organisations focus on providing education opportunities along with employment options to rural populations in poor regions. Simultaneously, they leverage their brand value to combine local textile traditions with sustainable business activities. This allows local artisans to collaborate with the brand's national-tier reach and gain incremental economic value.

At its inception, the brand created t-shirts exclusively but is now expanding its product catalogue further. They plan on adding hoodies, jackets, shirts, pants, and other types of apparel. The brand ensures the highest quality for its product by ensuring every unit produced is handmade and goes through a series of quality checks before going on retail.

