Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Group Legrand India, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure, has been awarded the Gender Equality and Diversity European and International Standard (GEEIS) Certification in recognition of the Organization's policies and initiatives promoting diversity, equity and workplace inclusion. The certification was granted by Arborus Consulting, a recognized certifying body for GEEIS-DIVERSITY, and audited by Bureau Veritas Certification.

The GEEIS-DIVERSITY certification is based on a rigorous assessment of a company's policies, practices, and culture in promoting equality and diversity and recognizes organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to creating an inclusive work environment. For the Legrand Group, inclusion is built around five focal areas: gender diversity, inclusivity towards people with disabilities, intergenerational collaboration, diversity of background (e.g., social, cultural, ethnic), and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people. The two key pillars identified for the GEEIS Certification for India were gender and inclusivity toward people with disabilities.

"We are delighted to receive the GEEIS-DIVERSITY certification for India, which reaffirms our commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in our workplace," said Tony Berland, CEO and Managing Director of Group Legrand India. "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are at the heart of Group Legrand's CSR roadmap and people philosophy. We believe this is critical for business success and social progress and are committed to creating a work environment where everyone can reach their full potential."

Group Legrand India has implemented several initiatives to promote diversity at the workplace, including a diversity and inclusion policy that promotes equal opportunities for all employees, a flexible work arrangement policy that allows employees to balance their personal and professional commitments, a gender-neutral parental leave policy and various people development initiatives to help build a stronger diverse leadership and talent pipeline.

A global specialist in the electrical & digital building infrastructure, with a global turn over Euro 6.99 billion in year 2021 group based in Limoges, France. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries. Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20% and 11.6% respectively. Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in a (several) number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management, and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company's geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand's products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity - simplicity of use, simplicity of installation and simplicity of distribution - which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 5500 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India over 27 offices, an extensive network of over 870 distribution partners and 19000 retail outlets with seven state-of-the-art manufacturing units, seventeen training centres and 3 R&D centers. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communicating systems, clever installation ideas etc. are the focus of the R&D team at Legrand.

