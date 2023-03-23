Portugal suffered an agonizing defeat in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Following this, Spanish football coach Roberto Martinez was signed as the next gaffer for the Selecao. His first assignment for the team will be UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers. Portugal have been drawn into a relatively easy group along with Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Slovakia. In their first match of the qualifiers, they will take on minnows Liechtenstein at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon. Roberto Martinez has called up a very strong Portuguese squad which also included their record goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo. Today, in this article, let's take a look if the Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of Roberto Martinez's starting eleven against Liechtenstein. Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up on His Controversial Manchester United Exit; Says ‘Now I’m a Better Man’.

Following the defeat against Morocco, Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and has got a good start. So far he has already netted 9 goals and dished out 2 assists in 8 matches in the Saudi Pro League. Roberto Martinez has already defined Ronaldo's role in the Portuguese team saying, "Cristiano Ronaldo is a very committed player. He can bring experience and is a very important figure for the team. I don't look at age."

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Liechtenstein, UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers Fixture?

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit to take part in Portugal's upcoming match against Liechtenstein. So he is expected to Start for Selecao in this match. Even if he doesn't start, he will surely play in this game. And if Roberto Martinez decides to play Ronaldo, the Portuguese forward will set the record for most appearances in international football matches (197). Currently, he is tied with Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also the highest goalscorer in international football. However, the Portuguese forward failed to net any goals during his two appearances against Liechtenstein. He will be hoping to get his first goal against this team. Liechtenstein are currently 198th in the FIFA rankings and this should be an easy victory for Roberto Martinez's side.

