Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: GS Caltex India celebrated National Mechanics Day on 2nd Feb , coinciding with its Foundation Day, with the launch of a powerful cinematic campaign that pays tribute to mechanics the unsung heroes who keep journeys safe and smooth. Continuing its five-year tradition, the company once again dedicated its Foundation Day to recognising mechanics as a critical and valued part of its ecosystem.

The campaign film moves away from conventional brand narratives, adopting a high-impact cinematic storytelling approach inspired by Indian cinema. Built around tension, drama, and emotion, the film ultimately positions the mechanic as the true hero one who steps in with skill, calm and purpose when it matters most.

Commenting on the initiative, K. Madhu Mohan, Vice President - Marketing, GS Caltex India, said:

"For GS Caltex, mechanics have always been at the heart of our journey in India. Celebrating our Foundation Day as National Mechanics Day for the 5th consecutive year reflects our deep respect for the community that keeps vehicles running, businesses moving and lives uninterrupted. This campaign is our way of acknowledging their contribution with sincerity, dignity, and gratitude."

Elaborating on the creative direction of the film, Rajeev Dusa, Senior Manager - Marketing, GS Caltex India, added:

"This year, we consciously stepped away from the regular route of brand storytelling. We wanted to portray the mechanic as the real superhero who makes every drive safer and smoother. In the film, the mechanic enters at a critical moment, not with drama but with purpose , just like in real life. A simple 'thank you' is often not enough and this film is our tribute to the mechanics who quietly save the day, every day."

The campaign is being rolled out through teaser films, the main cinematic film and mechanic-focused engagement initiatives across Pan India, reinforcing GS Caltex India's long-standing commitment to the mechanic community.

Founded in 1967, GS Caltex, South Korea, is a 50:50 joint venture between GS Energy (South Korea) and Chevron Corporation (USA). Headquartered in Seoul, GS Caltex is a global leader in petroleum refining, lubricants, and petrochemicals, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and advanced R&D.

GS Caltex India was incorporated on 2nd Feb 2010 and has its registered office in Mumbai. The company operates in the premium lubricants, base oils and polymers segments, with a pan-India presence supported by strategically located warehouses. GS Caltex India has expanded its portfolio to include high-quality PP compounds and LFT (Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics), catering to a wide range of industries. The company supplies high-quality finished lubricants to leading OEMs, including Volvo, Hyundai, Doosan Infracore, Kia Motors, Siemens, and Alstom, among others. Within a short span, GS Caltex India has emerged as a leading brand of premium, high-performance lubricants in India.

