Palghar, February 3: A human skull and skeletal remains were found in a 30-year-old abandoned water tank in Vasai in Palghar while the structure was being demolished, a police official said on Monday. The tank is located in Manickpur area, Assistant Commissioner of Police Umesh Mane Patil said.

"The skull and skeletal remains were found when the tank was being demolished late Saturday night. A forensic team and police personnel reached the area after being alerted. The remains have been sent to the laboratory for detailed examination and DNA profiling," the ACP said. A shirt and pair of trousers were also found at the site on Sunday and it is hoped that specific markings on them will help in identifying the deceased, he added.

"Three hawkers were choked to death in the same locality last year. We will check if there is a link. The Manickpur police is checking missing person records of the last five years," the official said. At present, the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police has registered an accidental death report.