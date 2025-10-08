PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8: In a landmark development marking the first-ever India-Uzbekistan collaboration in medical education, GSL Medical Institutions (India) and Impuls Medical Institute (Uzbekistan) have jointly launched a comprehensive MBBS program that fully complies with India's National Medical Commission (NMC) Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, 2021.

The initiative comes in direct response to the NMC advisory dated July 21, 2025, which urged Indian students to enrol only in foreign medical universities, strictly adhering to FMGL norms--ensuring eligibility for medical registration and practice in India. This Indo-Uzbek collaboration offers Indian students a safe, structured, and globally recognised pathway to pursue medical education abroad while maintaining full eligibility to practice in India and other countries.

NMC-Compliant Curriculum and Training

The newly launched MBBS program follows the Indian MBBS model--54 months of academic study followed by a 12-month paid clinical internship. The program is conducted entirely in English, aligned with the NMC syllabus, and includes cadaveric dissections, dual clinical exposure across affiliated hospitals, and eligibility to practice on par with local Uzbek graduates.

Students will also receive integrated, year-round training for Indian licensing exams (FMGE/NExT) as well as international exams (USMLE, UKMLE, MRCP, MRCS) under the mentorship of Indian and international faculty.

Dr Bakhtinur Oybutaevich Khudanov, President of Impuls Medical Institute, said:

"Our academic programs are aligned with India's NMC guidelines and USMLE standards. Jointly reviewed by Indian and Uzbek experts, our ECTS and CBME-based curriculum ensures that graduates remain eligible to practice medicine in India, the USA, the UK, and globally."

Dr Orifjon Kholmirzaev, Rector of Impuls Medical Institute, Namangan Region, added:

"With campuses in Tashkent and Namangan, Impuls has become a hub for international medical education. Through this collaboration with GSL, students gain access to experienced Indian and international faculty while staying fully eligible for medical registration in India."

Dr Tarun Gogineni, Director of GSL Institutions and Hospitals, stated:

"The NMC has advised students to choose only those institutions that follow FMGL norms. With Impuls recognised by the Ministry of Education of Uzbekistan and listed with WHO and ECFMG, this collaboration ensures a globally valid and NMC-compliant pathway. The internship component will also be paid at USD 100 per month for 12 months."

He further noted that while many Indian students previously chose Ukraine for medical studies, the GSL-Impuls program offers a safer, transparent, and academically rigorous alternative, following the same ethical and academic standards as Indian medical colleges.

Sri Rohit, COO, NEO & Head of International Outreach, GSL, remarked:

"This collaboration provides Indian students with the comfort of home combined with the strength of global education. Clinical exposure in Uzbekistan is a major advantage--local patients deeply respect Indian doctors, inspired by India's strong reputation in medicine and cinema. With high patient flow and a large Indian student community, learners enjoy a rich, hands-on learning environment."

For more information, visit: https://gslimpulsmi.com

