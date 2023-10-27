Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Gujarati diamond traders, who were associated with the bustling diamond trade in Mumbai, have been closing their businesses and making the journey towards Surat.

This migration has caught the attention of Maharashtra's political leaders, particularly Minister Uday Samant, who recently shared his insights on the situation.

Also Read | Jyotipriya Mallick Arrested: Political Slugfest Erupts in West Bengal Over Arrest of TMC Minister in Ration Scam.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant stated, "The biggest cluster in the country will be in Navi Mumbai, and I believe that everyone involved in this sector would come to Maharashtra."

He went on to express his optimism about the future of the diamond industry in the state, stating, "A huge diamond cluster will be here in Navi Mumbai, and we have got the policy for it."

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 27 October 2023 Written Update: Abhimanyu Feels Betrayed by Manjiri's Truth, Akshara and Her Family Comforts Him!.

This announcement from the Maharashtra government comes as a testament to its commitment to building a thriving diamond hub within the state. The plans for the diamond cluster in Navi Mumbai have been eagerly awaited by those involved in the diamond trade.

While the exodus of Gujarati diamond traders from Mumbai has raised eyebrows, it remains to be seen how this migration will impact both Gujarat and Maharashtra's diamond sectors.

Maharashtra's vision for a flourishing diamond cluster in Navi Mumbai has clearly struck a chord with many in the industry, and investments in this endeavour are expected to reshape the landscape of the diamond trade in the region.

As the relocation of diamond traders unfolds, it has generated discussions about the potential shift in the dynamics of the diamond trade and has piqued the interest of industry experts.

The development of the diamond cluster in Navi Mumbai will likely be closely watched by stakeholders in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)