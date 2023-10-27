In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu voices his concerns about Parth's involvement in his arrest to Manish. He feels that Parth has not done everything alone and somebody else is involved in framing him. Meanwhile, Akshara is caught taking Abhi's phone and laptop and he jokingly calls her a thief. Grateful for her support, Abhi suggests that they stop blaming each other and reflect on their challenges. Their conversation leads to an understanding that these trials may be shaping their marriage in a unique way. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Leap Spoiler: AbhiRa Aspires To Pursue a Career in Law, While Akshara Hides a Big Secret From Her!

The next morning, Akshara receives a phone call, while Abhi spots Shefali approaching. She is stopped by Akshara from telling Manjiri’s truth to Abhi and expresses concern for Abhi's well-being. Abhi contacts Rohan to inquire about the person associated with Parth, showing determination to uncover the truth. Arohi suggests Abhimanyu to ask Manjiri as it was her signature on the chequebook.

While Akshara worries, Aarohi assures her that it depends on Manjiri to reveal the truth. Manjiri dreams of Abhi breaking all ties with her and gets shattered. However, he arrives and her face tells all the truth due to which he leaves from there without questioning Manjiri about her betrayal. He is later comforted by Akshara, Manish, Surekha, Aarohi and other family members as the episode ends.

PRECAP: Akshara feels Shefali's son Shivu is happy as he secured first position in class. Shivu demands to meet Abhimanyu. Goons attack Akshara and Aarohi.

