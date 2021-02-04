Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday signed a contract with GE Aviation for development and supply of ring forgings for military and commercial engine programmes.

The five-year contract valued over Rs 100 crore involves supplying both steel and nickel alloy forgings for shrouds, cases, rings and seals.

Chandrashekhar Yavarna, Senior Director for Global Sourcing Strategy at GE Aviation, handed over the contract document to M S Venkatesh, Executive Director for HAL's Foundry Forge Division.

With this contract award, said HAL, GE Aviation has initiated the development of a raw material supply chain in India as part of 'Make in India' and 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' strategy. The award of contract followed HAL's successful bidding in GE's global request for quotes.

The ring forgings will be manufactured at HAL's newly-established ring rolling facility at the company's foundry and forge division in Bengaluru, said the state-owned company in a statement. (ANI)

