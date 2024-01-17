BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana), Mumbai, Pune (Maharashtra), Bangalore (Karnataka), New Delhi [India], January 17: Hanto Workspaces, a managed commercial real estate solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Yogesh Bheemaiah as Chief Business Officer and Jignesh Chheda as Head, Projects among others to bolster its senior management team. Hanto is looking to acquire Fortune 500 customers and is targeting a revenue of 700 cr by 2028 amid expansion plans across India. Hanto had recently announced raising 15 Cr in seed funding led by Anurag Jain (Founder, KredX) and other angel investors in a mix of equity and debt. Yogesh Bheemaiah, has experience of more than 20 years in Commercial Real Estate, working with Grade A Real Estate Developers and International Property Consulting firms in West and South India Markets at Senior positions. In his role as partner and CBO, he will oversee all growth-related efforts of the company, including sourcing avenues for expansion, exploring new markets, and untapped revenue streams, scaling the business and taking sales to the next level. "I am super impressed by the amazing team at Hanto and its commitment to a customer-centric approach by deploying tech to improve customer experience. With over 20 years of real estate experience in scaling and managing businesses at Colliers, KRC, Wadhwa/Radius, I am excited to spearhead growth-related efforts of the company and bring large corporations to its fold," said Yogesh Bheemaiah. Jignesh Chheda has expertise in end-to-end project delivery for large enterprises like Directi and has experience in working with IPCs to deliver more than a million sq ft of commercial office spaces for large enterprises. "I welcome Yogesh & Jignesh to Hanto and together, we will aim to achieve our goal of providing an integrated experience to customers by customizing the spaces to suit their dynamic requirements. With demand for flexibility rising in commercial real estate, corporations are choosing to outsource the workspace end to end from lease, design, build to operate on a "pay as you go" basis," said Aashit Verma, Founder, Hanto Workspaces. Hanto, already recognized for its innovative approach to creating dynamic and efficient workspaces, is strategically aligning itself to cater to the unique needs of Fortune 500 companies. The company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering top-tier interior design solutions and unparalleled managed services, making it a natural choice for organizations seeking premium workspace solutions.

