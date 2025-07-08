happn Unveils an AI-Powered Tool That Redefines How Singles Plan Their First Dates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: happn, the real-life dating app, is making a bold move into emotional AI with the launch of its new date planning feature - Perfect Date. Powered by artificial intelligence and large language models (LLMs), this new tool helps users move from chatting on the app to meeting up in real life, thanks to tailored suggestions based on their habits, favourite places, passions, and geolocation.

An Emotional AI Designed to Boost Compatibility

Planning a date should be simple. Yet, a significant 69% of singles say they find picking the right spot challenging--35% describe it as extremely stressful, and 33% find it somewhat stressful. Some even turn to external AI tools for help.

This growing complexity highlights a pressing need: dating should be about sparking connections, not stressing over whether the other person will like the spot you suggest. Perfect Date steps in at just the right moment. Once the conversation begins, users can define a geographic area and receive up to five personalized suggestions based on mutual interests--be it culture, food, nightlife, or other local outings.

With 86% of singles seeking venue suggestions and 62% trusting AI to help make those decisions, this smart feature takes the stress out of planning.

The feature goes beyond basic preference recommendations. It identifies contextual compatibility after a Crush, using a combination of LLM-driven insights and user-provided information to deliver a selection of venues tailored to both people's tastes.

This isn't about predicting a "universal best spot." The feature creates unique suggestions using the geographical zone defined by the user and shared interests like hobbies, favourite activities, profile Teasers, and every element on the profile that helps understand the person's vibe.

Its strength lies in the balance between algorithmic logic and human perception: the AI makes suggestions but leaves the final decision up to the users.

An Ethical Vision of AI Applied to Dating

Unlike standard AI assistants, happn's approach is subtle and user-led. Perfect Date only activates within the right context, when prompted by the user, and always keeps control in their hands. This low-pressure model represents a distinctive approach: AI as a companion, rather than a decision-maker--transparent, customised, but never directive.

With Perfect Date, happn strengthens its distinctive approach to dating: emotional, contextual, local, and always serving real-life connections. In a fast-evolving industry, happn stands out by using technology to support--not replace--human interaction. The result: less mental load, more fluidity, and dates that truly reflect the people involved.

Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO & President of happn, states:

"The perfect first date spot can make all the difference. Today's singles crave a space that balances comfort, vibe, and authenticity. happn's Perfect Date feature is designed to deliver just that, effortlessly suggesting ideal spots, ensuring stress-free real-life connections. By blending human sensibilities with smart tech, we're redefining the dating experience to be authentic, intuitive, and a true reflection of our users."

About happn

happn stands out as an authentic and real-life dating app. One of the most downloaded dating apps in the world, happn is dedicated to guiding individuals on their journey towards genuine connections marked by trust and respect. Setting itself apart, happn is not just an app; it's an experience that fosters meaningful connections between people.

Our belief at happn is that when two individuals meet, there is a unique layer of discovery--not just about each other but also about their local surroundings. Recognising the significance of meeting spots for singles during dates, our features are designed to amplify the enchantment of diverse locations--places where sparks ignite and relationships flourish.

With a user base exceeding 160 million worldwide, happn has gained immense popularity, particularly in India, Western Europe, South America, and Turkey. Notably, in India alone, 42 million individuals are registered on the app, showcasing its widespread appeal and effectiveness in bringing people together meaningfully.

