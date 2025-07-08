Mumbai, July 8: Tottenham Hotspur have signed Kota Takai from J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale, subject to international clearance and work permit. The Japan international defender has agreed a deal with the club that will run until 2030. Born in Yokohama, Kota progressed through the ranks at Kawasaki Frontale and, at just 17 years of age, earned his first team debut in April 2022, coming in an 8-0 victory over Guangzhou in the AFC Champions League. Arsenal Signs Spain Midfielder Martin Zubimendi From Real Sociedad.

The 20-year-old soon became a regular in the senior side, making 21 appearances the following campaign, including four outings in the team’s run to lifting the 2023 Japanese Cup (Emperor's Cup). An imposing figure at the back, Kota continued to impress and helped the Azzurro Nero to the 2024 Japanese Super Cup.

Later that year, he earned recognition for his performances, claiming the J.League’s Best Young Player award. During his time with Kawasaki Frontale, he made a total of 81 senior appearances in all competitions, scoring on four occasions and last term helped his team to the 2025 AFC Champions League final.

On the international stage, Kota has featured for Japan across multiple age groups and, in 2024, helped his country to glory at the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup. He also represented his country at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament. Chelsea Set to Sign Deal With English Winger Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

In September 2024, he earned his senior debut in a World Cup qualifying fixture against China, earning four caps for his country to date. Last month, the London-based club signed forward Mathys Tel on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich till 2031.

Despite finishing in the bottom half of the table, Tottenham secured UCL football for next season with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao. Tottenham will open their 2025-26 Premier League campaign against Chelsea on August 17.

