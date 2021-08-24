New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins is proud to present a warm and whimsical memoir about embracing the cuisine that one grew up with - 'The Parsi Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family' by Anahita Dhondy.

Praise for the Book

"Anahita is part of a new generation of Indian chefs who build on the legacies of the past. She is a brilliant chef and will shine even more brightly in the years to come." - Vir Sanghvi, Author of A Rude Life: The Memoir

'"There is only one thing more beautiful than Anahita Dhondy. Her cooking. Her secret Parsi recipes. And her simple storytelling. Okay, three things." - Freddy Birdy, adman, restaurant designer, artist

"Anahita's passion for the Parsi food of her heritage is the core of this fascinating yummy book. I'm a little biased as I grew extremely fond of her through her years with us but I'm sure you will really enjoy the stories and the recipes hugely." - AD Singh, founder and managing director, Olive group of restaurants

"I have been honoured by Anahita's unwavering commitment and involvement with the Chefs' Manifesto, of which I am the founding co-ordinator. The importance of sustainable food choices is expertly endorsed throughout this engaging read, and Anahita clearly feels a powerful and spiritual connection to food. I am particularly fond of the reference to a dish she enjoyed 'that mirrors my people' - it summarises the feeling we all get of the nostalgic recipe from our childhood that is never forgotten, and of her unshakable community. This recipe was said to 'tell the story of travels' which perfectly explains the journey of food, from fork to our hearts" - Paul Newnham, Director- SDG2 Advocacy Hub Secretariat.

