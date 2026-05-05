Business News | Harshdeep Hortico Reports Strong H2 FY26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: Harshdeep Hortico Limited (BSE: HARSHDEEP), specializing in the manufacture and export of pots, planters, garden accessories, and outdoor furniture; announced its Unaudited financials for H2 FY26.

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Key H2 FY26 Financial Highlights

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated) - H2 FY2025-26

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- Revenue for H2 FY2025-26 was ₹36.07 crore, compared to ₹31.45 crore in H2 FY2024 - 25, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 15%.

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) for H2 FY2025-26 stood at ₹6.82 crore, up from ₹5.48 crore in H2 FY2024-25, marking a year-over-year increase of 25%.

- Profit After Tax (PAT) for H2 FY2025-26 was ₹6.82 crore versus ₹5.47 crore in H2 FY2024-25, indicating a year-over-year growth of 24.68%.

Harshdeep Hortico Limited demonstrated strong performance in H2 FY26, reflecting the company's resilience, operational excellence, and strategic focus within the horticulture and outdoor lifestyle sector. Commenting on the results, Mr. Hitesh Shah, Director, stated that

The Company is pleased to announce that a dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share has been declared, reaffirming its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

FY 2025-26 has been a defining year for Harshdeep Hortico We strengthened our leadership in the planter segment while making a bold entry into new categories like Agriculture shade nets, reinforcing our commitment to innovation-led growth. Our focus remained clear: better design, Advanced manufacturing, and premium positioning. From expanding our product range to enhancing our distribution and execution, every step this year has been aligned with long-term value creation. What excites us most is the foundation we are building one that combines scale with creativity, and consistency with ambition. As we move ahead, we remain committed to pushing boundaries and creating products that stand out not just in India, but globally.

Recently, the company has launched a new product category, Rotomoulded Decorative Water Fountains, on April 19, 2026, as part of its expansion and innovation strategy. The product falls under indoor and outdoor decorative and landscape solutions and will initially cater to the domestic market, with plans for international expansion. This first-of-its-kind rotomoulded segment in India has been developed through in-house design capabilities. The launch is expected to strengthen the company's position in the decorative and landscape segment while enhancing product diversification. It is also anticipated to create new growth opportunities across domestic as well as export markets.

Milestone 2025-26:

Expanded into agriculture shade nets.

Strengthened dealer network across India

Expanded our Eco Series - sustainable products by design

Expanded our presence in the outdoor decor segment

Upgraded capacity & processes for scale and quality

Introduced India's first roto moulded indoor and outdoor fountain range

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