Davos [Switzerland], January 17 (ANI): HCLTech, a global technology powerhouse, has been recognized as the fastest-growing IT services brand, boasting an impressive +15.9 per cent year-on-year growth in brand value among the top 10 IT companies globally.

This acknowledgement comes from the 2024 Brand Finance Global 500 and IT Services Top 25 Report unveiled in Davos today.

Brand Finance, a renowned independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, employed a meticulous methodology to evaluate brand strength.

This included an assessment of a brand's investments in marketing and brand initiatives, client and employee perception, and overall business performance.

HCLTech's stellar performance follows its strategic brand transformation, initiated 15 months ago, featuring a new brand identity and positioning anchored around "Supercharging Progress™[?]" and the refreshed purpose of bringing together technology and people to accelerate progress.

Jill Kouri, Global CMO of HCLTech, expressed her satisfaction, stating, "HCLTech's business performance has surpassed the market across various key metrics. Our brand has been an important accelerator of this journey, helping reinforce our differentiation, further strengthen client and employee loyalty, showcase our abiding commitment to sustainability and CSR, and make it easier to connect with prospective clients in emerging markets. It is fulfilling to see our efforts recognized in the Brand Finance report."

David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, commended HCLTech's remarkable increase in brand value, noting its rapid and resilient growth trajectory.

Haigh said, "We are highly impressed with the rapid and resilient increase in HCLTech's brand value and accelerated growth trajectory over the past few years. HCLTech stands out in terms of brand performance, excelling in both volume growth and the ability to drive profitability. This performance indicates a strong engagement with clients and an ability to capitalize on emerging market potential ahead of peer brands in the industry."

With over three decades of evolution, HCLTech has positioned itself as a global tech leader, offering a comprehensive portfolio covering digital, engineering, cloud, AI, and software capabilities.

This empowers clients in navigating end-to-end digital transformation. Fueled by its holistic portfolio, core engineering DNA, and decades of operational experience in AI, HCLTech is at the forefront of unlocking the best value from GenAI for clients worldwide.

Zulfia Nafees, Global Head of Brand, HCLTech, reflected on the past year as an exhilarating journey for the brand.

With a rejuvenated identity and positioning, brought to life through best-in-class campaigns and platforms, and the dedication of over 224,000 HCLTechies, the brand is riding high on momentum.

Nafees stated, "The past year has been an exhilarating journey for our brand with a rejuvenated brand identity and positioning brought to life through best-in-class campaigns and platforms as well as through the actions, culture and values exhibited by our strong crew of over 224,000 HCLTechies who are our brand ambassadors. We are building on this momentum with strongly differentiated go-to-market campaigns this year," said Zulfia Nafees, Global Head of Brand, HCLTech.

HCLTech's recognition as the fastest-growing IT services brand underscores its commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and global impact in the technology sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)