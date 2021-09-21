Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 21 (ANI/PNN): HealthOxide, the largest and most preferred online store for nutraceutical products in India, has expanded its range by launching two new healthy hair and skin care products.

HealthOxide makes and sells a range of high-quality and 100% genuine nutraceutical products, including dietary supplements, protein supplements, plant proteins, whey protein supplements, herbal formulations, weight management, multivitamins, immunity boosters, and nutritional food products catering to health-conscious consumers across age groups globally.

Also Read | PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

"We launched HealthOxide in 2018 with the commitment to deliver high-quality and innovative nutraceutical products. We are thankful to our customers for placing their trust in us and making HealthOxide the preferred online store for nutraceutical products. We will continue to work towards setting new benchmarks by introducing many more unique health products," said Jignesh Kotadiya, founder of Nutricore Biosciences, which runs HealthOxide.

Kotadiya said changes in lifestyle and eating habits in recent years have resulted in people consuming more food but less nutrition, with the problem worsening during the Covid-19 pandemic. HealthOxide's range of products plays a vital role in making up for the resultant nutritional deficiencies.

Also Read | Telegram Rolls Out Interactive Emoji, Read Receipts in Groups: Report.

Of the two new products, HealthOxide whole food Biotin is for healthy hair, nail, and skin. Containing carrot powder, pomegranate powder, orange peel powder, green mango powder, Himalayan pink salt, amla powder, bamboo extract, sesbania extract, and lemon powder, the whole food Biotin helps make nails and hair stronger. It prevents hair fall and hair thickening and is good for hair growth. Biotin enhances the skin glow and also prevents dark spots, dryness, acne, and wrinkles. Biotin also prevents dandruff, one of the key reasons for hair fall.

The second new product is a pure organic vegan Collagen builder for skin health. Its ingredients include acerola, acai berry, sesbania, rose petals, sea buckthorn, and bamboo, and it contains natural Vitamin C, which boosts collagen production. It rejuvenates the skin and repairs damaged skin. The amla helps in strengthening hair roots, while biotin presence helps in reducing wrinkles.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)