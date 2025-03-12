NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12: Healthy Planet TGA Early Years School, located in Sector 131, Noida, has been recognised as India's Best Preschool 2024-25 by the EducationWorld India Pre-School Rankings. This prestigious honour underscores the school's commitment to transforming early childhood education through a research-driven, future-ready learning experience.

The EducationWorld India Pre-School Rankings assess institutions based on key parameters such as learning environment, faculty excellence, innovative teaching methodologies, and parental involvement. By securing the all India number 1 Pre School position, Healthy Planet has reaffirmed its role as a leader in early education, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the sector. Among the other notable pre-schools recognised in this year's rankings are Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School - Early Years Campus, Mumbai; Kai Early Years, Bengaluru; CHIREC, Hyderabad and Vaels International School - Nursery & Primary, Chennai.

Barely a year into its operation, Healthy Planet heralds a new wave of early education. As India's first early years programme in collaboration with The Glasgow Academy, Scotland, the school integrates global best practices with a research-backed, tested curriculum. This approach fosters independent thinking, problem-solving, and a deep love for learning in young children.

While the school's research-driven curriculum is designed to empower children with the skills, mindset, and confidence to thrive in an ever-changing world, its intergenerational practices ensure that parents and families actively participate in shaping their children's learning. A notable highlight of this approach is the Intergenerational Learning Program, which connects young learners with senior citizens, encouraging storytelling, empathy, and social-emotional intelligence.

Furthering its vision of pioneering early learning, Healthy Planet Early Years School played an active role at the EducationWorld Early Childhood Education National Conference 2025, held in Hyderabad. Co-founders Dr. Arunabh Singh and Dr. Suhasini Kanwar shared their insights on Building the Preschool of the Future, engaging educators and policymakers in discussions on the evolving landscape of early education.

The school's Learning Lab serves as a hub for pedagogical research and educator training, collaborating with global early education experts to enhance teaching methodologies across India.

As Healthy Planet Early Years School embarks on this exciting journey, it continues to push the boundaries of early childhood education. With a strong focus on child-led learning and community engagement, the school is setting new standards while actively contributing to educational discourse through its Learning Lab, an academic research centre dedicated to advancing innovative teaching practices.

