Jailer 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has generated immense buzz. While the makers have confirmed the sequel, details regarding the cast and production remain undisclosed. Amid this anticipation, actress Shiny Sarah has made a shocking revelation about a fraudulent casting call linked to the film. ‘Jailer 2’ Is Official! Rajinikanth’s ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian Returns in Thrilling New Promo Featuring Nelson and Anirudh Ravichander (Watch Announcement Video).

Shiny Sarah in ‘Jailer 2’?

In an interview with News18 Kerala, Shiny Sarah shared how she was nearly deceived by scammers posing as casting agents. She revealed that she was approached by an individual claiming to offer her a role in Jailer 2, which initially excited her. The scammer informed her that she would receive a video call from a man named Suresh Kumar for an online audition, who later contacted her and asked for a self-introduction in English and a profile-view. During their conversation, he claimed she was being considered to play Rajinikanth’s wife in the film. However, when she inquired about actress Ramya Krishnan, who played the role in Jailer, he vaguely stated that she was being considered for another Tamil film.

Requirement for Artist Card

The conversation took a suspicious turn when the scammer asked if Shiny Sarah had an ‘artist card’—a supposed requirement to work in Tamil cinema. Upon learning that she did not have one, Suresh Kumar claimed she needed to pay over INR 12,000 to obtain it. This demand raised red flags for Shiny, prompting her to reach out to her industry friends, including Maala Parvathi and Lijomol. Though they were initially unavailable, she later managed to contact actor Sethu, with whom she had worked in Mynaa. Sethu confirmed that there was no such requirement for an ‘artist card’ in Kollywood and advised her to share the scammer’s details and screenshots for verification. Eventually, Maala Parvathi also confirmed that the claim was false. Bengaluru Woman Falls Victim To Fake Acting Offer With Superstar Rajinikanth, Ends Us Losing Rs 4 Lakh for the Role.

Watch Actress Shiny Sarah Exposing Fake Casting Call:

As the scammer persistently demanded money, Shiny Sarah delayed the transaction by saying she needed two days to arrange the amount. When he insisted on at least half the payment upfront, she brought up his previous mention of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film and told him she would verify the details with the director’s assistant. At this point, the caller abruptly disconnected, confirming her suspicions of fraud.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).