Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: HerKey, India's largest career engagement platform to unlock women's work-life aspirations, hosted its flagship conference HerRising in Mumbai. The day-long event opened with a keynote address by Anita Dongre, Chairwoman & Founder, House of Anita Dongre, setting the stage for conversations on leadership, innovation, and women's influence in the workplace and the marketplace.

The conference brought together 3500+ women professionals including leaders, alongside senior executives from leading brands such as Jio-bp, Aditya Birla Capital, TechnipFMC, Forcepoint, Ambit, ClearRoute, Amdocs, Cognyte, DecisionNxt, Persistent Systems, Ensono and more. With discussions spanning women's leadership, entrepreneurship, AI, digital transformation, and workplace innovation, the conference proved to be a powerful platform for dialogue and collaboration.

A key highlight was the inaugural VoicesForHer Awards, India's first recognition platform celebrating brands that design and deliver powerful women-centric marketing campaigns. The inaugural winners included Unilever, Tata Realty, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Godrej Capital, Deutsche Bank, Tanshiq, Akshaya Patra, Medtronic India, Suta, Zoya, Antarang Foundation, Klay, LXME and DSP, recognized for creating campaigns that have set new benchmarks in authentic storytelling for women.

Speaking on the launch of VoicesForHer Awards, Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, HerKey, said: "The most impactful campaigns today speak to women as leaders, changemakers, and professionals. Voices for Her is about recognizing and amplifying those narratives that resonate with the real vision and aspirations of women in India."

The HerRising Awards 2025 continued their tradition of honoring women trailblazers across categories such as Career Comeback, Emerging Professional, and Leadership Excellence, celebrating resilience, growth, and leadership journeys. The winners included women professionals and leaders from Renault Nissan Tech, HCL Tech, IBM, Accenture and more. Together, the HerRising and Voices for Her Awards created a defining moment in how India recognizes women's impact in work, business, and the marketplace.

Event Highlights:

-Keynote by Anita Dongre, Chairwoman & Founder, House of Anita Dongre

-Launch of VoicesForHer Awards - India's first marketing awards celebrating women-centric campaigns

-HerRising Awards 2025 - Recognizing women leaders, returnees, and rising professionals

-Panels and Roundtables on women's leadership, workplace innovation, entrepreneurship, AI, and digital transformation

About HerKey:

HerKey (formerly JobsForHer), founded in 2015, is India's largest career engagement platform to unlock women's work-life aspirations. It connects over 5 million women to opportunities at 20,000+ companies, while also offering access to expert-led learning, mentoring, and professional networks via AI-powered sessions. By using technology to personalise career support across different life stages, HerKey helps women start, restart and rise in their professional journeys. Recognised with the BusinessLine Changemaker Award in 2023, HerKey is backed by Kalaari Capital, 360 ONE Asset, and prominent angel investors.

