New Zealand fast bowler Brett Randell has rewritten cricket history, becoming the first player in 254 years of first-class cricket to take five wickets in five consecutive deliveries. Randell achieved this feat for Central Districts against Northern Districts during Sunday's Plunket Shield 2025-26 match at McLean Park. Triggering a dramatic collapse, the 30-year-old claimed his first dismissal on the final ball of his second over. He then took four more wickets with the first four deliveries of his next over, securing a rare triple hat-trick. While a five-ball wicket streak has occurred in professional T20s, this marks a world first for the longer first-class format. Fact Check: Mitchell Santner Taking Picture of Pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final is AI-Generated Photo.

Brett Randell Creates History

🚨 HISTORIC MOMENT! 🚨 🏏 Brett Randell makes history by becoming the first bowler ever in First-Class cricket to take 5 wickets in 5 balls! 😱🔥 🚨FIRST TIME IN 254 YEARS HISTORY.pic.twitter.com/tecjlTW3aG — Khan (@ccricket713) March 8, 2026

