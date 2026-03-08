Mumbai, March 8: The Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) announced the death of one of its most celebrated inhabitants, the senior tigress T-20, on Saturday, March 7. Known affectionately by forest officials and tourists as the “Langdi Tigress,” the 18-year-old feline was found dead at approximately 10:30 AM in the Karmajhiri Range. Initial assessments by veterinary experts and park authorities indicate that the tigress passed away due to natural causes associated with her advanced age.

T-20 was a cornerstone of the Pench ecosystem for nearly two decades, having been born in 2008. Her death marks the end of a prolific era for the reserve; she was last seen alive by patrolling teams on March 6, 2026, appearing frail but mobile. Following the discovery of her remains, senior forest officials and a team of doctors reached the spot to perform a post-mortem examination as per the protocols established by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). ‘Devotee Tiger’ Viral Video: Big Cat Seen Rubbing Head On Sacred Shivling in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni Forest.

The "Langdi" tigress earned her name due to a slight limp in her gait, yet this physical trait did not hinder her success as a predator or a mother. Over her lifetime, she successfully raised four litters, bringing 10 cubs into the world. Her ability to protect and rear her offspring in a competitive habitat contributed significantly to the growing tiger population within the Karmajhiri Range.

Park officials highlighted that T-20 was one of the oldest living tigresses in the wild in India. Most wild tigers live between 12 and 15 years, making her 18-year lifespan a testament to the quality of the habitat and protection provided within the Pench Tiger Reserve. Tiger Deaths in Maharashtra: 41 Tiger Deaths Reported in State in 2025, 8 Killed in Accidents, Says Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

Following the standard operating procedures for the death of a national animal, the carcass was inspected for any signs of foul play. Authorities confirmed that all body parts, including claws and teeth, were intact, ruling out poaching. The post-mortem was conducted in the presence of representatives from the NTCA and local NGOs.

After the medical examination, the remains were consigned to flames in the forest area. "She was a legend of Karmajhiri," a forest guard noted. "Her presence was a major draw for wildlife enthusiasts, and she remained a dominant figure in her territory until her final days."

The Significance of Pench Tiger Reserve

Pench Tiger Reserve, which straddles the border of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, is renowned for its high density of tigers and prey base. It famously served as the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. The loss of T-20 follows the 2022 passing of another iconic tigress, "Collarwali," who was also famed for her high number of litters.

The reserve management continues to monitor the remaining tiger population closely, ensuring that the territories once held by veteran felines like T-20 are safely transitioned to the younger generation of tigers she helped produce.

