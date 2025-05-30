PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, has announced a new partnership with Fixie.ai, a market leader in voice AI technology. As part of this collaboration, Hexaware will integrate Fixie's Ultravox Realtime platform into its enterprise solutions to deliver faster, smarter, and more natural voice-powered interactions for its clients. Ultravox Realtime selected as Hexaware's voice AI platform of choice to power next-gen CX.

Fixie's Ultravox Realtime brings enterprise-grade voice recognition, and a scalable architecture designed to handle thousands of concurrent calls. For Hexaware, it adds another powerful tool to help clients reimagine customer engagement with voice AI that is fast, reliable, and ready for real-world deployment.

"Our partnership with Fixie will enable them to access larger enterprise requirements across industries while enhancing our ability to simplify enterprise AI adoption for our clients," said Vinod Chandran, Chief Operations Officer at Hexaware. "With its developer-friendly design, accuracy, security and scalability, Ultravox Realtime is perfectly suited for the high-volume, integrated deployments our clients require. This collaboration enables us to deliver superior voice experiences, faster and more responsive customer interactions, especially during peak loads and multilingual situations."

As part of the partnership, Hexaware is also supporting Fixie's open-source efforts by donating GPU computing resources. This will help accelerate the training of future Ultravox models, strengthening the open-source AI community while unlocking even more potential for enterprise users.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hexaware to bring voice AI to their impressive roster of clients," said Zach Koch, Chief Executive Officer of Fixie.ai. "This collaboration is a perfect alignment of capabilities - our advanced speech understanding provided by Ultravox Realtime paired with Hexaware's deep enterprise expertise. Their commitment to our open-source model development through GPU donation demonstrates a shared vision for advancing open-source voice AI technology while delivering immediate value to enterprise customers."

Joint implementations are already in motion across industries like banking, insurance, retail, travel, healthcare, and more..

About Fixie.ai

Fixie.ai is the market-leading provider of voice AI solutions, delivering advanced conversational capabilities through its scalable Ultravox Realtime [https://ultravox.ai] platform. The company's technology enables natural, effective voice interactions for businesses of all sizes, with particular strength in high-volume, enterprise-grade implementations. The company actively maintains the open-source Ultravox model with weights available on HuggingFace [https://huggingface.co/fixie-ai].

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com

