Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a "clear and firm commitment" to implement 33 per cent reservation for women, asserting that the Centre would continue its efforts until the provision is enforced.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla after the Prime Minister's address to the nation, Thakur said Modi had "presented every aspect in detail" and reaffirmed the government's "honest commitment" towards women's empowerment.

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"The Prime Minister has stated that our commitment is full and final, and we will continue our efforts until women's reservation is implemented," he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister's remarks on "dynastic politics," Thakur hit out at the Congress and its allies, alleging that they were "taking the issue lightly" and were reluctant to allow broader participation of women beyond political families. He said the Opposition's response had "exposed" its stance on women's empowerment.

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"The Congress claims it has always supported women's rights, including reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions, but in reality, leadership and opportunities in such parties remain limited to a few families," Thakur alleged.

He further claimed that in several regional parties as well, political control remains concentrated within families, restricting wider representation of women.

Thakur said that true empowerment cannot be achieved by promoting only women from political families, adding that half of the country's population, women at large, deserve equal opportunities and representation.

He also expressed confidence that people would take the Prime Minister's assurances seriously. "Whenever the Prime Minister speaks, people trust his words as a commitment. If he has said that the government will ensure 33 per cent reservation for women, then no effort will be spared to fulfil that promise," he added.

The remarks come amid an ongoing political debate over the Women's Reservation Bill, with the ruling alliance and the Opposition trading sharp accusations over intent and implementation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)