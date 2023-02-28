Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hexaware, a global provider of IT services and solutions, was honored with five awards in two distinctive categories by the World HRD Congress in recognition of its training and development initiatives. It won the Excellence in Training & Development Award, the Best Organisational Development (OD) Programme Award, and the Overall Award for Best Results-Based Training in the 'Global Training & Development Leadership Award' category. It was also felicitated in the 'Dream Company® to work for' category, where it was bestowed the Best Training and Development Program Award and Award for Talent Management.

The World HRD Congress, an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to making a difference in the HR community and beyond, honors organizations that exhibit a continuous commitment to employee development.

These awards highlight the importance of leaders in preparing their employees for the future and aligning their growth trajectory with the organization's mission. They are bestowed based on a transparent, meticulous evaluation process chaired by an esteemed panel of industry veterans.

Hexaware's Global Head for Revenue Assurance & Chief Learning Officer, Senthil Nayagam K, said, "2023 marks the third consecutive year that Hexaware has received an award from the World HRD Congress, an organization dedicated to strengthening global work culture. Growth and learning have always been an intrinsic element of Hexaware's culture and these awards, benchmarked with some of the best in the industry, are an endorsement of our quality programs. This is a tremendous honor and a solid affirmation that our leadership and development programs are indeed on the right track. It inspires us to devise more initiatives for impactful workforce transformation".

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,600 Hexawarians are driven by our purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their IT landscapes. We put people first in everything we do and seek to improve people's lives by collaborating with our stakeholders to build a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

