Mumbai, March 2: Xiaomi has officially launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, in global markets during MWC 2026. The new lineup marks a significant step in the brand’s partnership with Leica, moving from "co-engineering" to "strategic co-creation." Both devices are scheduled to arrive in the Indian market on March 11, where they will compete in the premium segment against the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Vivo X300 series.

The series is powered by Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. While the standard Xiaomi 17 focuses on a compact flagship experience, the Ultra model is positioned as a photography-first platform, featuring a massive 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and new LOFIC sensor technology designed to replicate DSLR-like dynamic range. iPhone 17e, New m5 MacBooks, Budget Apple Laptops To Launch This Week

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Professional Imaging and "Embodied" Hardware

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the technical highlight of the series, sporting a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its standout feature is the Leica-tuned triple rear camera system. This includes a 50-megapixel primary camera using a 1-inch Omnivision 1050L sensor with LOFIC technology, which prevents highlights from blowing out in challenging light.

The 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens offers continuous optical zoom between 3.2x and 4.3x (75-100mm), ensuring high-resolution captures across variable focal lengths. For enthusiasts, Xiaomi has introduced refreshed Photography Kits, including an ergonomic grip and magnetic attachment system, priced between EUR 99.99 and EUR 199.99.

Xiaomi 17: High Performance in a Compact Form Factor

The standard Xiaomi 17 offers a more portable alternative with its 6.3-inch OLED screen, which notably reaches a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Despite its smaller size, it houses a larger 6,330mAh battery compared to the Ultra’s 6,000mAh cell. This makes it one of the most endurance-focused compact flagships currently on the market.

It retains the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 performance and features a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, including a 60mm floating telephoto lens. Both phones carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, with the Ultra model gaining additional IP66 and IP69 certifications for extreme protection.

Xiaomi 17 Series Global Pricing and India Availability

In global markets, the Xiaomi 17 is priced starting at EUR 999 (roughly INR 1,07,449) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is positioned at EUR 1,499 (roughly INR 1,61,264) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB configuration. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion To Launch in India on March 6; Key Specifications and Software Support Confirmed.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the India launch will take place on March 11, where local pricing and specific colour availability will be revealed. While the global models feature several vibrant colours, early indications suggest the Indian market may receive a more limited selection, with the Ultra model likely appearing only in Black.

