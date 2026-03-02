Dubai, March 2: The gold market in Dubai has maintained its position today, March 2, with prices holding steady following a period of moderate gains. As of Monday morning, 24K gold is trading at AED 636.00 per gram, while the popular 22K variant is priced at AED 589.00 per gram. These rates reflect the retail market standards provided by Good Returns, showing no immediate change from the closing rates of the previous day. The stability in today's opening rates follows a consistent upward trend observed throughout February.

Analysts attribute this steady pricing to a balance in global spot prices and a firm US Dollar. In Dubai, often referred to as the "City of Gold," retail demand remains robust, particularly as buyers look to capitalize on the price advantage the UAE typically holds over the Indian domestic market. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 2, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, March 02, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Price Breakdown by Purity

For those looking at different purities, the 21K gold rate stands at AED 564.75 per gram, and 18K gold is available at AED 484.00 per gram. These prices serve as the benchmark for jewelry and bullion transactions across major outlets in the city. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 1.

Gold Rate Table As of March 2, 2026

The following table provides a comprehensive conversion of gold prices in Dubai across various weights and currencies (AED, USD, and INR).

Dubai Gold Rate Today, March 2

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 636.00 173.18 15,804 10 Grams 6,360.00 1,731.80 1,58,040 1 Tola 7,418.18 2,020.04 1,84,342 22K 1 Gram 589.00 160.38 14,636 10 Grams 5,890.00 1,603.80 1,46,360 1 Tola 6,870.01 1,870.71 1,70,719 21K 1 Gram 564.75 153.78 14,034 10 Grams 5,647.50 1,537.80 1,40,340 1 Tola 6,587.09 1,793.66 1,63,689 18K 1 Gram 484.00 131.79 12,027 10 Grams 4,840.00 1,317.90 1,20,270 1 Tola 5,645.27 1,537.21 1,40,285

Note: Conversion rates used: 1 AED = 24.85 INR | 1 AED = 0.2723 USD. 1 Tola is calculated as 11.66 grams.

Regional Context and Outlook

While Dubai rates are currently stable, the price gap between the UAE and India continues to be a primary driver for regional purchases. Historically, gold in Dubai can be significantly cheaper per 10 grams compared to Indian cities like Mumbai or Delhi due to differences in import duties and tax structures. Investors are advised to monitor the Federal Reserve's upcoming commentary and geopolitical developments, as these factors are expected to influence price volatility in the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).