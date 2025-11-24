Recognized for Pioneering AI in Medical Communication and Healthcare Transformation

PNN

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 24: Hidoc has achieved a major milestone as its flagship innovation, Unnati - an AI-powered Virtual Medical Representative (VMR), was awarded the 2nd Runner-Up prize in the Start-Up Poster Presentation category at CAHOTECH 2025, hosted at KIIT, Bhubaneswar, Orissa.

The award was presented by Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Director Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kharagpur, acknowledging Hidoc - Unnati's exceptional technological innovation and real-world impact in reshaping digital healthcare engagement across India.

A Breakthrough in Pharma-HCP Engagement

Engaging healthcare professionals (HCPs) with meaningful, timely, and evidence-based medical communication remains a challenge across the industry. Traditional tele-calling and field-force systems often struggle with scalability, consistency, personalization, and cost.

Hidoc - Unnati solves this challenge by delivering:

* On-demand scientific and clinical information* Evidence-based therapy insights and updates* AI-driven, automated digital detailing* Personalized and contextual communication for every doctor

Powered by advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics, Unnati adapts to the preferences, specialty, and prescribing patterns of individual doctors, leading to precise, relevant, and high-value interactions.

Driving Personalization Through AI

Unlike static or manual medical detailing, Hidoc - Unnati continuously learns from:

* HCP behavior* Content engagement* Clinical interests* Treatment patterns

This allows the platform to deliver targeted messaging, personalized follow-ups, and deeper scientific engagement, ensuring that every interaction adds value to a doctor's professional journey.

"Hidoc - Unnati is the culmination of cutting-edge AI and deep understanding of healthcare professionals' needs," says Gayatri Hedau, Director - Operations at Hidoc Dr.

"Hidoc - Unnati eliminates human error, ensures accuracy, and delivers personalized interactions at scale and we are just getting started," says Aditi Godbole, V P Sales at Hidoc Dr.

Measurable Impact at Scale

Unnati is helping medical and pharmaceutical organizations:

* Reach thousands of doctors simultaneously* Generate high-quality leads at significantly lower operational cost* Improve campaign outcomes and medical awareness* Support sustainable physician education without geographic or manpower limitations

Early performance analytics show over 40% higher engagement compared to conventional email-based promotions, demonstrating stronger recall, relevance, and trust from clinicians.

"By combining AI with behavioral intelligence, Unnati is transforming healthcare engagement," says Varun Gadia, COO, Hidoc Dr.

"It empowers companies of all sizes to build meaningful doctor relationships and scale interactions without increasing manpower or cost."

Why CAHOTECH 2025 Recognition Matters

CAHOTECH is one of India's foremost platforms celebrating healthcare innovation, bringing together:

* Hospitals and clinicians* AI and digital health innovators* Pharmaceutical leaders* Health-tech visionaries

Winning the 2nd Runner-Up Award positions Hidoc - Unnati among India's most promising digital healthcare solutions. This recognition reflects:

* Technological leadership* Strong clinical relevance* High physician acceptance* Proven real-world outcomes

Receiving the honor from a respected innovator like Prof. Suman Chakraborty further reinforces the credibility and impact of Unnati's achievements.

A New Standard for Digital Healthcare Communication

CAHOTECH 2025 marks a defining moment for Hidoc - Unnati, reinforcing its role as:

* A clinical communication partner* A powerful AI-enabled detailing platform* A catalyst shaping the future of healthcare outreachWith AI intelligence, personalization, and clinical accuracy at its core, Unnati is not just a product - it is a new paradigm in healthcare-pharma engagement, bringing knowledge, scalability, and impact together for a stronger healthcare system.

