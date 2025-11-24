Cupertino, November 24: Apple has reportedly begun work on its next iOS 27 version, which is expected to deliver major performance improvements and deeper AI integration next year. The iPhone-maker launched iOS 26 this year, introducing new customisation options and performance upgrades. According to reports, the upcoming iOS 27 update will enhance performance, offer smoother animations, fix bugs and more.

Reports indicated that Apple’s iOS 27 will see further improvement in 2026 through system-wide optimisation and an expanded Apple Intelligence framework. It is also expected that Apple will introduce new AI tools within the operating system. Additionally, the tech giant is reportedly working on a revamped version of Siri to offer better interaction with the AI assistant. Nothing OS 4.0 Rollout Begins: Nothing Phone 3 Becomes 1st To Get Latest Android 16-Based Update, Check Out Other Eligible Devices and Timeline; Know Key Features.

iOS 27 Update Coming in 2026; Here’s What to Expect

Apple’s iOS 27 will be introduced next year, addressing long-standing issues and improving performance; however, it is not expected to bring major changes to the overall UI. The company’s primary focus will be on stability, performance and AI. India TV reported that Apple is rumoured to refine system performance, smooth out animations and eliminate outdated code.

India TV also mentioned that the company will continue to prioritise Apple Intelligence, offering new features and deeper integrations. It stated that there may be more advanced machine-learning tools built into the system, along with a new AI-powered health agent. The report added that Apple’s new health-focused AI system is expected to connect with a future Health+ subscription, offering users premium, personalised wellness guidance powered by advanced intelligence tools. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Now Allows Users To Sort 'Following' Feed by ‘Most Recent’ and ‘Popular’ Options.

Siri is already set to receive upgrades with iOS 26.4, but the real leap forward is expected with iOS 27. Reports suggest that Apple is rebuilding Siri using its latest Apple Intelligence models, supported in part by technology from its collaboration with Google’s Gemini AI team. Behind the scenes, Apple is testing a chatbot-style internal app to train and refine its next-generation AI systems, although this tool is not intended for public release. And it is not only iPhones receiving improvements—macOS 27 is reportedly following the same “quality-first” approach, with Apple applying its deep-clean strategy across platforms to improve reliability and the overall user experience.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

