Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 6: Higros is revolutionizing the marketing and growth services for consumer-facing brands in India by operating as growth mercenaries, taking full ownership of scaling consumer-facing brands efficiently. Over the last two years, Higros has delivered unmatched results in performance marketing, brand communication, marketplace scaleup and organic growth--ensuring brands achieve maximum impact in minimal time (mostly within 6 months).

Unlike traditional agencies, Higros owns and executes from problem discovery to metric-driven solutions, leaving behind a self-sufficient team & the engine to continue long-term growth. Led by Parasar Sarma, ex-VP Growth at Wakefit & a former growth leader at Goibibo and Policybazaar, magicbricks. The Higros team has worked with India's top consumer startups like Man Matters, The Pant Project, DrinkPrime, Yoga Bar & many more. Proving its ability to deliver rapid, cost-effective growth.

Higros takes on only 2-3 clients at a time, ensuring deep involvement in every project. Their short-term retainer model safeguards client investments, offering a smarter alternative to high-cost marketing leadership or ineffective agencies. By optimizing the entire customer journey--from CAC to LTV--Higros builds scalable, high-efficiency growth engines that brands can sustain on their own.

Speaking about this, Parasar sarma added, 'We come in as an A+ Growth team for Startups, a fully reliable & hands-on growth team. With deep experience in scaling growth teams, we approach with a marketer's mindset, ensuring solutions that are both impact-driven and cost-efficient. Our startup-friendly model prioritizes results over everything else, making both parties effective and sustainable in reality.

