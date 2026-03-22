Chennaiyin FC will play their first home match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season on Sunday, 22 March, as they host an in-form FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. After starting the campaign with four consecutive away fixtures, the Marina Machans return to the Marina Arena buoyed by a recent 1–0 victory over rivals Kerala Blasters. However, they face a significant challenge in FC Goa, who currently sit fourth in the table and remain one of the few unbeaten sides in the league this season. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025–26 Match?.

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Competition Indian Super League 2025–26 Date Sunday, 22 March 2026 Kick-off Time 17:00 IST / 11:30 GMT Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai H2H Record Goa 17 wins, Chennaiyin 9 wins, 4 draws Streaming/TV FanCode, Sony Ten 2 and 2 HD

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Team News

Coach Clifford Miranda has emphasised a "collective defending" approach to nullify Goa’s offensive stars rather than relying on man-marking. Injury concerns are minimal for both sides, though Chennaiyin midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer is considered a "50–50 doubt" for the starting eleven.

Forward Daniel Chima Chukwu, who has a history of scoring late goals in this fixture, is available and expected to lead the line. For Goa, the focus will be on maintaining their defensive discipline, which has seen them concede only two goals in their opening five matches.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).