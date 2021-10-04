Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The beauty and design of a space illustrate the thought process which goes behind the artistic creation of an architect.

The concrete wonders of the modern-day world are the works of an architect where meticulous attention to detailing along with splendid creativity is practiced.

Architects are the composers of beautifully crafted abodes, offering us civility and structure. They are an integral part of human development, where they have left behind their footprints with an array of concrete compositions around the globe.

On World Architecture Day, 2021 let's celebrate these innovative geniuses who have evolved past cavemen to demonstrate the Homo sapiens the true potential of the human mind ingenuity.

The community-building process bestows a lot of responsibility to compose structure appeasing eyes, mind, and body equally. A virtuoso of an assortment of domain knowledge which includes science, sociology, economy, environment, and psychology; an Architect infuses it all seamlessly into his vision. The blueprint designers of the developmental process concoct the early concept of the design development.

The different techniques and designs incorporated are in multitude which in turn gives rise to different types of architectural design. Architectural styles and themes include a plethora of styles and themes, the most popular ones around the world are Modern, Gothic, Ancient Roman, Victorian, Renaissance, Neoclassical, Post-Modern to name a few. In India, people saw the Indo-Saracenic style of architecture during the colonial period which exhibited itself through institutional, civic, and utilitarian buildings.

The post-colonial period saw the gravitation towards a style of architecture that rose to fame, especially in Mumbai, which was the Neo-Classical style of architecture. This particular architectural design can be witnessed in Hiranandani Gardens, popularly known as the 'Rome of India'. Hiranandani Gardens, the first of its kind architectural endeavor in the country, includes an elevated standardization of architectural practices. The idea of infusing Neo-Classical themes for high-rise vertical buildings was the first instant of a Post-modern outlook towards the architectural style.

Founder & MD of Hiranandani Group, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani states that, "The process of creation should strike a fine balance between art and science to ensure utility, sustainability, and stability, along with visual aesthetics. A true amalgamation of all these domains planned to perfection advances the habitats of the world. The flamboyance of Hiranandani architecture is not only cosmetic but has fundamental and structural values. Our innovative set of rules and practices in the construction process later converged into preferred practices which redefined India's architectural history."

Hiranandani Group is acclaimed for fabricating 'The Rome of India' which took inspiration from the classical architectural elements from ancient Europe. The townships are calibrated with this architectural theme from the birthplace of democracy. The Neo-classical architectural style represents harmony, simplicity, proportion, and symmetry.

Marked by huge columns and pillars for support, it has distinctive features like the domes and spires on top of the buildings which serve as utilitarian beautification elements. Spires are used to enhance the beauty of the structures as well as, as a communication tower, or as a lightning rod. The innovative dome structures at the top of the buildings are used to mask the water tanks, concealed brilliantly within charming architectural elements. There is a multitude of creations across the world with a similar architectural style.

Architects are requisite in the formation of any structure, which collectively constitutes a community and later gets transposed into a habitat. The beautification of abodes is a part of a larger ecosystem. The tangible architectural marvels of the world are the paradigm of human progress which will only expand into new realms of visionary creation.

In a forward-thinking world, with digitalization and technological advancements, architects will be able to transform the world into an automated form of architectural fabrication.

