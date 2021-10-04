New Delhi, October 4: After Cyclone Shaheen, the next cyclone that would occur over the North Indian Ocean including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea is Cyclone Jawad. The name of the next Cyclone, i.e. Jawad, is given by Saudi Arabia and will be pronounced as 'Jowad'. After Jawad, the cyclone that will be formed will be called as Cyclone Asani, a name given by Sri Lanka. The new list of tropical cyclone names has been adopted by WMO/ESCAP Panel Member Countries in April 2020. Cyclones, Hurricanes And Typhoons: Know The Difference And How Are They Classified.

Cyclone Jawad meaning will be the most searched term once the cyclone starts forming in the North Indian Ocean. The meaning of Jawad is 'noble', 'generous', 'gracious'. This is the meaning of Arabic origins. The new list of cyclones, which was announced in April 2020, has a total of 13 cyclone names each for the 13 member countries, taking the total number of cyclone names to 169. The table comprising the names of the cyclones is used only once. Once the cyclone name is used from the list, it is not prepared again. Check All Cyclone Names in the New List.

The new list that has cyclone names is used naming of tropical cyclones over the North Indian Ocean including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The 13 member nations that have given these cyclone names include India, Iran, Maldives, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2021 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).