New Delhi [India], November 17: India today marks the first-ever World Cold Pressed Day -- a global movement dedicated to honoring ancestral oil wisdom, ethical farming, and conscious nutrition. Inspired by Priyanshi Patel, the woman reviving India's ancient oil heritage and the visionary behind Cold Pressed Day, hailing from the oil lineage of the NK Proteins, Tirupati Oils legacy -- this initiative reflects her leadership as Founder of Olixir Oils. The movement seeks to restore purity, soil integrity, and traditional food science to everyday living -- reminding the world that the future of wellness begins with the wisdom of the past

Launched on November 17, 2025, Priyanshi Patel marks a historic step rooted in purity, heritage, and conscious nutrition - A Global Awakening

Rooted in India's ancient ghani (wood-press) culture, World Cold Pressed Day celebrates the slow, patient, chemical-free extraction of oils -- an art that nourished Indian homes for centuries before industrialization disrupted it.

"Oil was never just business -- it is nourishment, responsibility, and culture," says Priyanshi Patel. "World Cold Pressed Day is not about discovering something new; it's about returning to what was always pure and right. It's a commitment to future health by honoring ancestral wisdom."

A MOVEMENT FOR A NEW ERA OF NUTRITION

At a time when food systems are increasingly dominated by speed and additives, World Cold Pressed Day reminds the world that true wellness begins with simplicity. The movement highlights:

* Purity & Transparency: Oils extracted without heat or chemicals -- celebrating real, unadulterated food.

* Soil & Sustainability: Farmer-first values, regenerative agriculture, and protection of indigenous seed varieties.

* Heritage & Health: Reviving age-old Ayurvedic knowledge aligned with today's longevity, gut-health, and clean-eating trends.

* Women & Wellness Leadership: Championing women entrepreneurs who are redefining global wellness narratives.

THE NEED FOR A MOVEMENT -- THE NUMBERS SAY IT ALL

* 9x Global Market Growth

* 90% Nutrient Retention in cold pressed oils

* 65% Consumer Preference for natural, unrefined oils

* 15% Lower LDL Impact, supporting heart health

People can participate by choosing cold pressed oils for daily cooking, educating friends and family, and amplifying awareness about holistic nutrition. Subscribing to Cold Pressed Day initiatives helps grow a global community dedicated to healthier lifestyles and sustainable choices.

Learn more, access resources, and be a part of the global Cold Pressed Movement at www.coldpressedday.com

THE FORCE BEHIND THE MOVEMENT

A third-generation entrepreneur of India's oil legacy, Priyanshi Patel grew up immersed in the science and sanctity of pressing seeds the natural way. With Olixir Oils, she modernized the ancient craft -- merging Ayurvedic principles with contemporary nutrition and global standards of purity.

Beyond business, Priyanshi's work through the Karma Foundation has impacted over millions of lives, advancing food education, women's empowerment, and community wellness across India.

A GLOBAL VISION FOR THE FUTURE

World Cold Pressed Day is envisioned as an annual international observance that unites:

* Farmers practicing sustainable cold-pressing

* Ayurvedic and nutrition experts

* Clean-label and ethical brands

* Universities and seed conservation researchers

* Consumers seeking mindful, conscious wellness

Long-term initiatives include educational fellowships, international knowledge exchanges, and a World Cold Pressed Heritage Map documenting traditional oil practices across cultures.

LAUNCH DETAILS:

Event: Official Declaration of World Cold Pressed Day

Date: 17 November 2025

Origin: Ahmedabad, India

Theme: Ancient Wisdom. Future Health.

Join the global awakening toward purity and wellness -- subscribe at www.coldpressedday.com

