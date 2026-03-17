Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 17 (ANI): Odisha Congress have suspended three MLAs, Sofia Firdous, Ramesh Jena and Dasarathi Gomango, for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Congress has 14 MLAs in the assembly and had extended support to BJD candidate Datteswar Hota for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat, but cross-voting from BJD and Congress MLAs saw BJP-backed independent candidate Dilip Ray clinch the seat from the opposition's hands.

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The cross-voting from BJD and Congress in favour of Ray left the opposition only with one candidate's victory in the Rajya Sabha polls, while the BJP secured two comfortable seats and one going to an independent candidate.

Chairman of the Media of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Arabinda Das, said that the party has suspended the MLAs for "anti-party activities".

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"Yesterday, in the Rajya Sabha election, three members from the Congress Legislature party defied the party, and they did cast their votes in favour of the BJP-supported candidate... They were duly suspended from the party with immediate effect. Dasarathi Gomango, the DCC President for Gajapati. Ramesh Jena, who represents the Sanakhemundi constituency in the Niam district in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, and MLA representing the Barabati-Cuttack constituency, Sofia Firdous. All three of them have been suspended from the party due to anti-party activities," he said.

BJP candidates Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, BJD's Santrupt Mishra and independent candidate Dilip Ray will move to the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in the day, Dilip Ray visited the Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri, in Odisha, to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

During his visit, he expressed gratitude at being supported by various political parties, including the BJP, BJD, and Congress, for their repeated election to the Rajya Sabha.

"I last contested for the Rajya Sabha in 2002 and served until 2008. Now, after that, this is the third time I am entering the Rajya Sabha. This time, I stood as an independent candidate, and the BJP leadership has supported me fully. Brothers and sisters from the BJD and Congress have also supported me; everyone came together to bring about this victory. That is why I have come here to Lord Jagannath to offer my thanks. I can only say this: whatever is within my power, I will dedicate myself completely to the development of Odisha," Ray told reporters.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the winning candidates of the Rajya Sabha elections, calling their "victory" an important milestone in the collective resolve to build a "Samruddha Odisha".

In a post on X, Majhi extended his greetings to the party's state president Manmohan Samal, Sujeet Kumar and BJP-supported Independent candidate Dilip Ray on their election to the Upper House. He added that, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", he wished the newly elected members success in their journey ahead.

In Bihar, abstention from Congress and RJD MLAs also helped the NDA secure all five seats in the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. NDA had fielded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha, JD(U) MP Ram Nath Thakur and BJP's Shivesh Ram.

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held to fill 37 seats across 10 states. Out of the 37 seats, 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed, while voting was held for the remaining 11 seats, including five from Bihar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)