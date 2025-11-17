Mumbai, November 17: Are you taking part in the Shillong Teer games of today, November 17 and wanting to know where and how to check its results? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The Shillong Teer result of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer, among others, will be declared soon. Shillong Teer participants can visit portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com to check Shillong Teer results. They can also find the winning numbers of today's game in the Shillong Teer Live Result Chart below.

A speculative lottery game, Shillong Teer, is played twice a day from Monday to Saturday in Round 1 and Round 2. Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the lottery game observes a holiday on Sunday. A total of eight Teer games are played under Shillong Teer, whose results are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. The eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Result Today, November 15, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on November 17, 2025: Where To Check Live Result Chart, Winning Numbers

In case you're wondering where and how to check today's Shillong Teer Result, then we have got you covered. Shillong Teer players can visit the following websites - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com - to check the results and winning numbers of all Teer games. Participants are advised to look for the "Shillong Teer Result for November 17, 2025" section on the online sites. They can also see the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2, provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

It is worth noting that Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery gam, which draws people not only from Shillong but also from nearby areas and other Northeast states. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the speculative lottery requires lottery players to place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. Post this, the game demands local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. In the end, only the last two digits of all arrows hitting the targets are picked as winning numbers. Shillong Teer games are completely legal and regularised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, Teer games continue to display a blend of skills and traditions.

