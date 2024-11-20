Mediawire

New Delhi [India], November 20: In a world increasingly affected by the unpredictable nature of climate change, initiatives like Earth Care Awards play a crucial role in recognising and promoting innovative climate solutions. A joint initiative between JSW Group and The Times of India, Earth Care Awards have grown to become one of the most coveted honours in the field of climate change action. This year marks the 12th edition of the awards, highlighting their long-standing commitment to encouraging positive environmental impact. Over the past 11 editions, more than 2,300 applicants have taken part, and over 87 winners have been celebrated, ranging from grassroots projects to large corporations.

The Earth Care Awards stand out among environmental accolades for their focus on a wide range of stakeholders, from individuals to corporations, NGOs, and government bodies. Categories have been dynamic, adapting to the evolving challenges posed by climate change and reflecting emerging trends and technologies.

A new category added this year is Emerging Businesses in Climate Action with an objective to facilitate new and innovative businesses that are spearheading climate innovation, advancing renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture, and circular economy models.

Inspired by how the youth is playing a crucial role in shaping our climate future, how their innovative ideas, passion for sustainability, and proactive stance on environmental issues are driving significant change, the Earth Care Awards introduced a noteworthy addition to the awards "Youth Climate Champions Program." This program is designed to engage with young minds at the grassroots level, conducting workshops in 10 states and involving students from colleges across India. Through this initiative, the Earth Care Awards aims to identify and recognise innovative, practical solutions from the youth that can be replicated for wider environmental benefits.

The jury, which comprises industry stalwarts like Dr. R.A. Mashelkar, Former Director General, CSIR, Dr. Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, Council on Energy, Environment and Water, Rajat Gupta, Senior Partner, McKinsey, Shloka Nath, CEO, India Climate Collaborative, and Priya Shah, Founder and General Partner, Theia Ventures, has taken a particular interest in fostering this talent pool. The Knowledge Partner for the awards is Thinkthrough Consulting (TTC), while the Outreach Partners are India Climate Collaborative, Council on Energy, Environment and Water, Energy Swaraj Foundation, and Earth Day Network.

As part of the outreach a series of panel discussions are being held in different cities, the first-panel discussion of the Earth Care Awards titled - "Building India's Sustainable Cities: The Roadmap for Urban Transformation' was organised at Indore. Industry leaders discussed and deliberated on how Indore once grappling with the complexities of waste management has now transformed into a pioneer in sustainable urban waste management.

The second panel discussion on "Resilient Futures: Community-Led Strategies for Climate Change" and was organised in Hyderabad, where panelist discussed how to collaborate on enhancing community resilience in the face of climate change. The forum amplified the voices of those at the forefront of adaptation efforts and encourage collective action towards a more resilient future.

The third panel discussion was titled - "Emerging Businesses in Climate Action: Leading the Charge for a Sustainable Future" explored how innovative enterprises are reshaping sectors with bold ideas and sustainable solutions, driving the transition towards a low-carbon economy. The platform brought together leading voices in sustainability, entrepreneurship, and innovation to discuss how the emerging businesses are reshaping the future of climate action.

Another Panel discussion held recently in Bhubaneswar, focused on emerging climate-businesses was organised on the theme 'Adapting for Tomorrow: Creating Resilience Through Climate-Smart Development'. The panel deliberated on how these innovative enterprises are reshaping sectors with bold ideas and sustainable solutions, driving the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

These panel discussions were focused on bringing together leading voices in sustainability, entrepreneurship, and innovation to discuss how these emerging businesses, communities, large scale enterprises, urban planners and policymakers are reshaping the future of climate action.

At its core, the Earth Care Awards represent a bridge between traditional industries and the rapidly evolving world of climate technology and innovation. The awards are not just limited to national boundaries, as they have recognised international efforts in the past. As the awards continue to evolve, they remain a beacon of hope and inspiration for individuals and organisations dedicated to creating a sustainable future.

The 12th Earth Care Awards is accepting applications till 1st December 2024. For more details and submitting your applications visit www.earthcareawards.com

